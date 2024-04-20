Antonio Brown has ramped up his odd and inappropriate comments towards Caitlin Clark. The former NFL star made an inappropriate comment on a video of her during her opening press conference as a member of the Indiana Fever after being selected first overall in the WNBA Draft on Monday. Clark proceeded to block Brown on all platforms, which wasn't received well by him.
He continued his tirade against her, including quoting an Outkick post covering him being blocked. Many Twitter/X users spoke against Brown and his inappropriate remarks. Clark has addressed dealing with the scrutiny that she's received from being a public figure before.
“When you’re in the spotlight like this there’s gonna be a million different opinions on you. And for as many people that are going to love you, there’s going to be people that don’t like you,” she said. “That’s the case with every professional athlete, men or women, playing at the highest stage. And I think what I’ve been able to do over the course of my career is just focus on the opinions of the people inside our locker room. That’s what I really care about. The people that I love to death. The people that have had my back every single second of my career.”
This isn't the only odd incident that Clark has had to deal with this week. Gregg Doyel of Indy Star Sports made an awkward comment to Clark during the Fever's introductory press conference that caused him to get major flack on traditional and social media platforms. Doyel used the heart sign to greet Clark, something that she does to her family during games. When she acknowledged it, he said, “Start doing it to me and we'll get along just fine.”
After the backlash, he immediately took to his Twitter/X profile to apologize.
“Today in my uniquely oafish way, while welcoming @CaitlinClark22 to Indy, I formed my hands into her signature [heart hands]. My comment afterward was clumsy and awkward. I sincerely apologize. Please know my heart (literally and figuratively) was well-intentioned. I will do better.”
Caitlin Clark has only been in the WNBA for a few days and she's already been confronted with two inappropriate incidents from a reporter and a former NFL star. As the popularity and visibility of women's basketball increase, so should the respect for the athletes.