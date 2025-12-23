The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame has released its list of potential 2026 inductees to the public, and numerous women's basketball stars have made the cut. Most notably, former WNBA superstars Candace Parker and Elena Delle Donne have been selected as first-time nominees among a group of standout players eligible for enshrinement.

Parker built one of the most influential careers in women's basketball history thanks to her skill versatility, career longevity, and winning impact. Parker led Tennessee to back-to-back national championships and earned various honors before becoming the first player to win WNBA Rookie of the Year and MVP in the same season. She added many awards in the W alongside winning championships with three different franchises.

Delle Donne's career stands out for her scoring efficiency, leadership, and achievements at both the collegiate and professional levels. Her skills translated seamlessly to the WNBA, earning her two MVP awards and the Washington Mystics' first-ever championship in 2019. Delle Donne's ability to dominate games offensively, marked by her historic and exclusive membership in the 50-40-90 club, is a small part of what defined her greatness.

John L. Doleva, president and CEO of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, made a statement along with the announcement. Doleva's words perfectly explained why Parker, Delle Donne, and the other candidates earned their consideration for the Hall.

Article Continues Below

“The candidates for the Class of 2026 have each left an indelible impact on the game of basketball,” Doleva said. “Through defining performances, influential leadership, and achievements that helped elevate the sport on the national and international stage, this year's ballot recognizes those whose legacy continues to shape how the game is played, coached, and celebrated.”

Other noteworthy candidates include Molly Bolin, the first member of the Women's Professional Basketball League, Jennifer Azzi, a member of the 1996 gold medal-winning US Women's National Team, and the 1982 C. Vivian Stringer-led Cheyney State team that played in and lost the first-ever NCAA DI women's national championship game.

The Hall of Fame will most likely announce its list of finalists during the NBA's All-Star Weekend in February. The 2026 class will then be revealed during the NCAA Final Four on April 4, while the enshrinement will take place over the weekend of August 14 and 15 at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut and Symphony Hall in Massachusetts.