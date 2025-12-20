Indeed, the WNBA is at a crossroads with the ongoing CBA negotiations. The players are on one side advocating for an equal share of the revenue. Meanwhile, the league, led by commissioner Cathy Engelbert, is offering a salary increase, but not enough of the revenue share.

As of now, negotiations remain alive and well. However, a former Miami Marlins executive, David Samson, is putting out a warning to the players, per The Dan LeBatard Show. Essentially, if the players ask for too much, then the league could fold.

“What I’m telling you is that if the players get too greedy, it will be the end of the WNBA,” he said. “And that’s not the end of the world for them because they have options.”

Furthermore, he also brought up Caitlin Clark. He made the case that the players are looking to capitalize on the popularity she has engineered amid the league's increased visibility.

“They believe that this is their moment because of all the great press around Caitlin Clark and the excitement of the WNBA,” Samson said, “And I’m not, in anyway, impugning the right of players to make as much money as they can, because if you can go overseas, if you can to Unrivaled, if you can go make a living, and it’s a better living, go make it.”

“I would be very careful being cocky if I am the WNBA Players Association. But finding optionality matters and that’s what the women have been doing. So I give them credit for that. But I’ll tell you, owners don’t care if the WNBA folds, they will be just fine.”

The WNBA is still growing in popularity and potential

Increased television ratings, attendance, merchandise sales, and other factors have spoken to a renewed sense of interest in the WNBA. At the same time, team expansion is coming in the years ahead.

Next year, the Toronto Tempo and the Portland will begin their inagural seasons. In 2028, Cleveland will begin their inagural season and Detroit in 2029.

Finally, Philadelphia will launch in 2030.