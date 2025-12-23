Unrivaled's highly anticipated second season is just a couple of weeks away from tipping off, and it is dropping details that are meant to get fans excited. On Monday, the women's basketball league, which operates during the WNBA's offseason, revealed which players will captain each of its teams.

Multiple new names are donning captain status for the first time in the 2026 campaign. Unrivaled rookies Kelsey Plum, Sonia Citron, and Paige Bueckers will be leading Phantom BC, Hive BC, and Breeze BC, respectively.

Meanwhile, co-founders Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart will return to their posts as the captains of the Lunar Owls and Mist BC, respectively. Unrivaled veterans round out the leadership for the remaining teams, with Jackie Young returning to Laces BC, Kahleah Copper heading Rose BC, and Dearica Hamby at the helm for Vinyl BC.

The announcement also added details to the expected broadcast coverage. Unrivaled previously unveiled that each week of the season would feature four games to cover the expanded league, which grew from six teams to eight. In addition to the extra coverage, former WNBA superstar Candace Parker will be leading TNT's broadcasting crew throughout the campaign.

Fellow WNBA retiree Renee Montgomery will appear alongside host Lauren Jbara, and basketball legend Lisa Leslie is slated to be a special guest at certain points during the season. Unrivaled's contests will appear on TNT on Mondays and Fridays, while Saturday and Sunday games will be shown on truTV.

Season 2 of Unrivaled gets underway on January 5, 2026, with a series of double-headers that will showcase all eight clubs. The league will play a 56-game regular season before the playoffs get underway on February 28.