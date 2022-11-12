Published November 12, 2022

The Final Fantasy XIV team revealed details about FFXIV’s Patch 6.3 in the recently concluded Live Letter 74, including its release date. We will be going through the details they mentioned in the live stream in this article.

FFXIV Patch 6.3 Release Date: Early January 2023

Let’s start off with the detail most players want to know, which is the release date. The patch goes live in Early January 2023. Director and Producer Naoki Yoshida, as well as Global Community Manager Toshio Murouchi didn’t give an exact date for the patch. However, we can expect it to arrive during the first two weeks of the month. Of course, should there be any delay or change in the release date, we will update you immediately.

FFXIV Live Letter 74 is only Part 1 of the two-part preview for Patch 6.3. A majority of the previews are just slides, with not many screenshots and in-game footage. With that out of the way, let’s dive into the features of the upcoming patch.

FFXIV Patch 6.3 “Gods Revel, Lands Tremble” Details

New Main Scenario Quests Will feature the twins, Alphinaud and Alisaie

New Side Quests Tataru’s Grand Endeavor Most likely set in Kugane, alongside the East Aldenart Trading Company Tales of Newfound Adventure Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures (Patch 6.35)

Further Manderville Weapons (Patch 6.35)

New Tribal Quests (Patch 6.35) The Loporrits New Disciple of the Hand Crafting quests

New Dungeon Lapis Manalis

New Trials Not much info, but will have a Normal version and an Extreme version

New Unreal Trial Sophia in Containment Bay P1T6

Ultimate Duty 5 Will come out two weeks after the patch goes live.

New Deep Dungeon Eureka Orthos Requires players to complete the Endwalker MSQ, as well as reach floor 50 of Palace of the Dead Players must be Level 81+ to enter

Duty Support in Heavensward for the following dungeons: The Great Gubal Library The Aetherochemical Research Facility They mentioned that this dungeon will be getting a redesign The Antitower Sohr Khai Xelphatol Baelsar’s Wall

Job Adjustments Nothing major, but Yoshida mentions that Paladin’s rotation will “change a lot”

PvP Updates Series Three begins once the patch goes live Season Five of Crystalline Conflict also starts There will be a new arena for this game mode, which has a Kugane theme

Disciple of the Hand and Land updates Tool Enhancement Quests (Patch 6.35) New Custom Deliveries Collectability Values displayed when gathering collectible items Fish Guide update Primary fishing locations preferred bait other conditions New Spearfishing location in Upper La Noscea (still no new Spearfishing Gig)

Island Sanctuary updates New Sanctuary ranks and visions New item rewards New Materials, crops, animals, and handicrafts A griffin, a tiger, and a small Morbol Yoshida notes that the Griffin might damage the environment, the Tiger might destroy what you built, and the Morbols might multiply if they are all left alone New Island structures and projects Improved Workshop A “Collect All” feature Animal release when capturing new ones Changing Orchestrion settings Island visitors will hear the orchestrion the owner set Island owner gets notified when visitors arrive

General updates Treasure Hunt Update New Treasure Hunt dungeon: The Shifting Gumnasion Agonon Accessible through the new Elpis-centric treasure map Gold Saucer Update New Leap of Faith map Housing Update Six regular wards and six subdivisions 1800 new plots per world As always, sales are through the lottery system UI Improvements Damage type icons will now display in Battle Log and Flying Text Buff/Debuff timers for Party members are now visible in the Party List Other updates New UI Theme #3 Player Portraits are now visible when using Duty Finder Up to 8 Player Portraits at a time. Players can only see the of their Party members when doing 24-man content This feature can be turned off Expansion of available actions when players use fashion accessories Players can now also cast glamours and apply dyes on retainer equipment without first removing them Players can now also cast glamours on their own equipment from equipment stored in your retainer’s inventory The ability to filter newly added items at Sundry Splendors vendors Yoshida also hinted at an update to Retainer Inventory management, which he might discuss in the next FFXIV Live Letter

Announcements The FFXIV Tactics Ogre Screenshot contest is ending soon. For more details, you can head over here. Sanctuary’s Heart: Final Fantasy XIV Chill Arrangement Album is now available digitally Official LINE stickers Set 4 are now available An additional lottery ticket sale for the ORCHESTRA CONCERT 2022 – Eorzean Symphony will be held on December 17 and 18, 2022. Interested players must enter by December 16, 2022 to qualify. A Realm Reborn 10th-anniversary celebration might come next year



And that’s everything that was discussed in the FFXIV Live Letter 74 regarding Patch 6.3, although there was no specific release date yet. Do note that the game will enter maintenance this coming November 14, 2022, 10:00 PM PST until November 15, 2022, 2:00 AM PST. For more details, head on over here.