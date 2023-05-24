Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Square Enix recently released the patch notes for Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV) 6.4, The Dark Throne, which launched after the most recent maintenance period.

Live Letter 76 and Live Letter 77 already gave us a general idea of what Patch 6.4 holds for us. These patch notes will contain the specifics for each new change coming to the patch. With that out of the way, here are the patch notes for FFXIV Patch 6.4.

FFXIV 6.4 Patch Notes

Playable Content

Quests New Main Scenario Quests Nine Quests in total The first quest, Currying Flavor, starts in Radz-at-Han (X:4.4, Y:9.8) after talking to Varshahn Players must first complete the Main Scenario Quest “Gods Revel, Lands Tremble” Chronicles of a New Era quests Pandæmonium Five quests in total The first quest, “Eater of Souls”, begins in Labyrinthos (X:8.6, Y27.5) after talking to Ruissenaud Players should have finished the Chronicles of a New Era quest |Truth Imperfect” to start this quest. New side story quests were added A Faerie Tale Come True Players must have leveled SCH to Level 30 The quests begin at the Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks (X: 4.7, Y: 11.4) after talking to Thubyrgeim Players should have finished the job quest “Forgotten but Not Gone” to start this quest. Tataru’s Grand Endeavor Two quests in total The first quest, “Aggressive Expansion”, begins at Old Sharlayan (X: 11.8, Y: 9.8) after talking to Mehdjina. Players should have finished the side story quest “Small Business, Big Dreams” and the Chronicles of a New Era quest “Forever at Your Side” to start this quest Island Sanctuary An Ideal Marriage The quest begins at the Unnamed Island (X: 12.4, Y: 28.7) after talking to the Curious Courier Players should have finished the side story quest “A Far Eastern Yarn”, as well as made a certain level of progress in their Island Sanctuary to start this quest. New chapters have been added to New Game+ Chronicles of a New Era Quests Pandæmonium Graphics for quest icons that display above escort NPCs have been changed for quests after Patch 5.0. Icons for other quests will update in a future patch.

FATEs New items are now available from certain gemstone traders

Treasure Hunt Kumbhiraskin and Ophiotauroskin Treasure Map rewards adjusted Excitatron 6000 and Shifting Gymnasion Agonon rewards adjusted

Grand and Free Companies New Charge symbol options available Various adjustments to subaquatic voyages New nautical maps New areas New items Maximum Submersible rank increased to 110 from 105 Max number of items displayed in the voyage log window increased to 30 from 10 When non-stackable items are acquired, the total number of items obtained will be displayed

Housing Message that displayed when confirming the results of a housing lottery in which only one person participated in changed Adjustments made to message books Player Home World now shown on their message Unique mark displayed on messages from players from the same Free Company Furnishings from the FFXIV Furnishing Design Contest 2019 has been added New items Furniture Orchestrion rolls Aquarium fish Flowerpot seed Chrysanthemum Seeds

Manderville Gold Saucer New Triple Triad cards added New NPC opponents added

Island Sanctuary Maximum sanctuary rank raised to sixteen Various new content: Visions Items from the horrendous hoarder NPC in exchange for islander’s and seafarer’s cowries Gathering area Gathering points Gatherable materials Construction plots available in the hideaway Facilities Sanctuary crafting recipes Produce Animals Materials from foraging expeditions Area for foraging expeditions Islework handicrafts A warning now displays when there is a material deficit for the handicrafts the player wants to craft Maximum minion number increased to 50 from 40 Furnishing Glamours feature implemented Allows players to place up to 90 glamours from a list of 120 Registered Glamours list

New hairstyle options for Viera and Hrothgar

Adjustments made to Wondrous Tails Prizes for Khloe’s Gold, Silver, and Bronze Certificates of Commendation adjusted Duties added The Aetherfront Euphrosyne

Faux Hollows New items available in exchange of faux leaves Available Trial for Faux Hollows changed Containment Bay Z1T9 from P1T6

New emotes added

Battle System

Actions and Trait adjustment for the following jobs (You can check out all of the job adjustments in the FFXIV Battle Actions Job Guide) Gladiator/Paladin Marauder/Warrior Dark Knight Gunbreaker Pugilst/Monk Dragoon Samurai Reapoer Physical Ranged DPS Role Actions Bard Machinist Dancer Black Mage Summoner Red Mage White Mage Scholar Astrologian Sage

Removed action Scholar: Summon Selene

Adjusted unique visuals and sound effects Peloton Troubadour Tactician Searing Light Magick Barrier Whispering Dawn Fey Illumination Expedient Divination

Limit breaks adjusted to reduce variance in damage dealt

Glamours can now be applied to Scholar Faerie using /egiglamour or /petglamour Must first complete the above side quest A Faerie Tale Come True

Pets that are moving will now stop to execute commanded actions

Text-based filter for BLU Spellbook added

Changes to the BLU Log Weekly Challenge category added Log contents now displayed per expansion

Enemy locations adjusted Lower La Noscea Ahm Araeng Garlemald

New Dungeon The Aetherfront

Item level sync added The Fell Court of Troia Lapis Manalis

New Trial The Voidcast Dais The Voidcast Dais (Extreme) Totems form this trial can be exchanged for rewards with Nesvaaz in Radz-at-Han (X:10.6 Y:10.0). Containment Bay Z1T9 (Unreal)

Drop rate for Lynx of Imperious Wind Flute increased Now also tradable for totems from Nesvaaz in Radz-at-Han (X:10.6 Y:10.0). 99x Windswept Archfiend Totems

New raid dungeon Pandæmonium: Anabaseios added Item Exchange Players will receive one token per circle per week Players can exchange these tokens for gears Head: Unsung Helm of Anabaseios x2 Body: Unsung Armor of Anabaseios x4 Hands: Unsung Gauntlets of Anabaseios x2 Legs: Unsung Chausses of Anabaseios x4 Feet: Unsung Greaves of Anabaseios x2 Accessories: Unsung Ring of Anabaseios x 1 Players will also receive one Unsung Blade of Anabaseios once per week upon clearing the Twelfth Circle

Pandæmonium: Anabaseios added Accessible starting Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 3:00 AM PDT Adjustments made to coffers from the Savage Raids.

Duties added to Raid Finder The Voidcast Dais (Extreme) Containment Bay Z1T9 (Unreal) Anabaseios: The Ninth Circle (Savage) Anabaseios: The Tenth Circle (Savage) Anabaseios: The Eleventh Circle (Savage) Anabaseios: The Twelfth Circle (Savage)

Duties moved to Duty Finder Mount Ordeals (Extreme) Abyssos: The Fifth Circle (Savage) Abyssos: The Sixth Circle (Savage) Abyssos: The Seventh Circle (Savage) Abyssos: The Eighth Circle (Savage)

Players now have the power of the Echo in these trials Mount Ordeals Mount Ordeals Extreme

Weekly restriction on coffer rewards and Euphrosyne coins removed

Weekly restriction on obtaining Omega Totems from Omega Protocol (Ultimate) removed IL Sync set to 635

Allagan Tomestones of Comedy added Weekly cap of 450 Maximum 2000

Allagan Tomestones of Astronomy no longer obtainable or exchangeable for items Can be exchanged for Tomestones of Causality

Allagan Tomestones of Aphorism removed

Duty Roulette: Expert changed Now contains The Aetherfront and Lapis Manalism Fell Court of Troia removed

Duty RouletteL Level 90 Dungeons changed Now contains The Fell Court of Troia ILVL restriction increased to 575 from 560

The Voidcast Dais added to Duty Roulette: Trials

Euphrosyne added to Duty Roulette: Alliance Raids

Duties added to Duty Roulette: Normal Raids Anabaseios: The Ninth Circle Anabaseios: The Tenth Circle Anabaseios: The Eleventh Circle Anabaseios: The Twelfth Circle

New duties added to Duty Roulette: Mentor The Aetherfont The Voidcast Dais Anabaseios: The Ninth Circle Anabaseios: The Tenth Circle Anabaseios: The Eleventh Circle Anabaseios: The Twelfth Circle

Required average ILVL to register for Mentor Roulette increased to 615 from 595

Tomestone Adjustments to Duty Roulette, PVP, Elite Marks, and Treasure Map portal rewards Change the Astronomy rewards from the previous patch into Causality Change the Causality rewards from the previous patch into Comedy

Trials added to Stone, Sky, Sea Stone, Sky, Sea – The Voidcast Dais (Extreme) Stone, Sky, Sea – Pandæmonium: Anabaseios Stone, Sky, Sea – Anabaseios: The Ninth Circle (Savage) Stone, Sky, Sea – Anabaseios: The Tenth Circle (Savage) Stone, Sky, Sea – Anabaseios: The Eleventh Circle (Savage) Stone, Sky, Sea – Anabaseios: The Twelfth Circle (Savage)

Dungeon and Trial Adjustments The Sirensong Sea The positioning of certain NPCs has been adjusted. Bardam’s Mettle Certain mechanics in the Garula boss battle have been adjusted. Certain mechanics in the Yol boss battle have been adjusted. Doma Castle The Magitek Rearguard boss battle has been adjusted. The Magitek Hexadrone boss battle has been adjusted. The Hypertuned Grynewaht boss battle has been adjusted. Castrum Abania The Magna Roader boss battle has been adjusted. The Number XXIV boss battle has been adjusted. The Inferno boss battle has been adjusted. Ala Mhigo The positioning of certain NPCs has been adjusted. The Magitek Scorpion boss battle has been adjusted. The Aulus mal Asina boss battle has been adjusted. The Zenos yae Galvus boss battle has been adjusted.

Duty Support added to the following Stormblood The Sirensong Sea Bardam’s Mettle Doma Castle Castrum Abania Ala Mhigo

Adjustments to Variant and Criterion dungeons

Adjustments to Eureka Actions

PVP

Job adjustments for the following jobs (You can check out all of the job adjustments in the FFXIV PvP Actions Job Guide) Paladin Monk Dragoon Ninja Samurai Reaper Bard Machinist Red Mage Sage

New PvP action added Reaper

PvP actions removed Reaper

Series 4 begins

Crystalline Conflict Adjustments to Clockwork Castletown Season 7 begins Various adjustments and QoL changes

Frontline Various job adjustments The warrior and dark knight modifier for damage dealt has been changed from 0% to -10%. The scholar modifier for damage dealt has been changed from -10% to 0%. The tank and melee DPS modifier for damage taken has been changed from -60% to -50%The physical ranged DPS, magical ranged DPS, and healer modifier for damage taken has been changed from -30% to -25%. (Excluding dancer and red mage.) The dancer and red mage modifier for damage taken has been changed from -30% to -35%. The amount of time required to fill the limit gauge for dragoon, samurai, dancer, and white mage has been increased by 15 seconds. The amount of time required to fill the limit gauge for bard has been decreased by 15 seconds. Other adjustments and QoL Changes



Items

New equipment added Pandæmonium: Anabaseios Gear Allagan Tomestone of Comedy Gear Crafted Gear

Adjustments to the following equipment Valentione Rose Ribboned Gloves Valentione Forget-me-not Ribboned Gloves Valentione Acacia Ribboned Gloves

Gender lock removed from the following equipment Valentione Emissary’s Ruffled Dress Valentione Emissary’s Dress Hat Valentione Emissary’s Culottes Valentione Emissary’s Dress Boots Valentione Emissary’s Hat Valentione Emissary’s Jacket Valentione Emissary’s Bottoms Valentione Emissary’s Boots

Adjustments made to the glamour system Items stored in the glamour dresser and armoire can now be selected from the dropdown menu when performing “Cast Glamour” at an inn room.

Radiant Gear is now purchasable using Sacks of Nuts

New items can be exchanged for achievement certificates

Island Prisms yield increased to 3 from 1

New conditions added for expert recipes Good Omen: Guarantees “Good” material condition in the next step

After synthesizing an item in the crafting log, the list of recipes will automatically adjust upon redisplay so that items before and after the crafted item are visible.

New miner and botanist gathering points

New gatherable items

Gathering attempt and integrity bonuses added to some legendary nodes

Aquarium Breeding

New fishing holes

New route for Ocean Fishing

Desyntheis level cap increased to 640 from 620

New mounts

New Chocobo barding

New Minions

New Accessories

Fashion accessories may now be configured separately from mounts on the pet hotbar.

A help function has been added to the fashion accessories window.

Glasses and wing accessories will now display when engaged in battle in the overworld.

As there are too many changes to list down for some of these sections, you can check out the full FFXIV 6.3 Patch Notes on the official website. Remember that Patch 6.4 is now live, so all of these changes are now in the game.

That’s all for the FFXIV Patch 6.4 Patch Notes. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.