Square Enix recently released the patch notes for Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV) 6.4, The Dark Throne, which launched after the most recent maintenance period.
Live Letter 76 and Live Letter 77 already gave us a general idea of what Patch 6.4 holds for us. These patch notes will contain the specifics for each new change coming to the patch. With that out of the way, here are the patch notes for FFXIV Patch 6.4.
FFXIV 6.4 Patch Notes
Playable Content
- Quests
- New Main Scenario Quests
- Nine Quests in total
- The first quest, Currying Flavor, starts in Radz-at-Han (X:4.4, Y:9.8) after talking to Varshahn
- Players must first complete the Main Scenario Quest “Gods Revel, Lands Tremble”
- Chronicles of a New Era quests
- Five quests in total
- The first quest, “Eater of Souls”, begins in Labyrinthos (X:8.6, Y27.5) after talking to Ruissenaud
- Players should have finished the Chronicles of a New Era quest |Truth Imperfect” to start this quest.
- New side story quests were added
- A Faerie Tale Come True
- Players must have leveled SCH to Level 30
- The quests begin at the Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks (X: 4.7, Y: 11.4) after talking to Thubyrgeim
- Players should have finished the job quest “Forgotten but Not Gone” to start this quest.
- Tataru’s Grand Endeavor
- Two quests in total
- The first quest, “Aggressive Expansion”, begins at Old Sharlayan (X: 11.8, Y: 9.8) after talking to Mehdjina.
- Players should have finished the side story quest “Small Business, Big Dreams” and the Chronicles of a New Era quest “Forever at Your Side” to start this quest
- Island Sanctuary
- The quest begins at the Unnamed Island (X: 12.4, Y: 28.7) after talking to the Curious Courier
- Players should have finished the side story quest “A Far Eastern Yarn”, as well as made a certain level of progress in their Island Sanctuary to start this quest.
- A Faerie Tale Come True
- New chapters have been added to New Game+
- Pandæmonium
- Graphics for quest icons that display above escort NPCs have been changed for quests after Patch 5.0. Icons for other quests will update in a future patch.
- FATEs
- New items are now available from certain gemstone traders
- Treasure Hunt
- Kumbhiraskin and Ophiotauroskin Treasure Map rewards adjusted
- Excitatron 6000 and Shifting Gymnasion Agonon rewards adjusted
- Grand and Free Companies
- New Charge symbol options available
- Various adjustments to subaquatic voyages
- New nautical maps
- New areas
- New items
- Maximum Submersible rank increased to 110 from 105
- Max number of items displayed in the voyage log window increased to 30 from 10
- When non-stackable items are acquired, the total number of items obtained will be displayed
- Housing
- Message that displayed when confirming the results of a housing lottery in which only one person participated in changed
- Adjustments made to message books
- Player Home World now shown on their message
- Unique mark displayed on messages from players from the same Free Company
- Furnishings from the FFXIV Furnishing Design Contest 2019 has been added
- New items
- Furniture
- Orchestrion rolls
- Aquarium fish
- Flowerpot seed
- Chrysanthemum Seeds
- Manderville Gold Saucer
- New Triple Triad cards added
- New NPC opponents added
- Island Sanctuary
- Maximum sanctuary rank raised to sixteen
- Various new content:
- Visions
- Items from the horrendous hoarder NPC in exchange for islander’s and seafarer’s cowries
- Gathering area
- Gathering points
- Gatherable materials
- Construction plots available in the hideaway
- Facilities
- Sanctuary crafting recipes
- Produce
- Animals
- Materials from foraging expeditions
- Area for foraging expeditions
- Islework handicrafts
- A warning now displays when there is a material deficit for the handicrafts the player wants to craft
- Maximum minion number increased to 50 from 40
- Furnishing Glamours feature implemented
- Allows players to place up to 90 glamours from a list of 120 Registered Glamours list
- New hairstyle options for Viera and Hrothgar
- Adjustments made to Wondrous Tails
- Prizes for Khloe’s Gold, Silver, and Bronze Certificates of Commendation adjusted
- Duties added
- The Aetherfront
- Euphrosyne
- Faux Hollows
- New items available in exchange of faux leaves
- Available Trial for Faux Hollows changed
- Containment Bay Z1T9 from P1T6
- New emotes added
Battle System
- Actions and Trait adjustment for the following jobs (You can check out all of the job adjustments in the FFXIV Battle Actions Job Guide)
- Gladiator/Paladin
- Marauder/Warrior
- Dark Knight
- Gunbreaker
- Pugilst/Monk
- Dragoon
- Samurai
- Reapoer
- Physical Ranged DPS Role Actions
- Bard
- Machinist
- Dancer
- Black Mage
- Summoner
- Red Mage
- White Mage
- Scholar
- Astrologian
- Sage
- Removed action
- Scholar: Summon Selene
- Adjusted unique visuals and sound effects
- Peloton
- Troubadour
- Tactician
- Searing Light
- Magick Barrier
- Whispering Dawn
- Fey Illumination
- Expedient
- Divination
- Limit breaks adjusted to reduce variance in damage dealt
- Glamours can now be applied to Scholar Faerie using /egiglamour or /petglamour
- Must first complete the above side quest A Faerie Tale Come True
- Pets that are moving will now stop to execute commanded actions
- Text-based filter for BLU Spellbook added
- Changes to the BLU Log
- Weekly Challenge category added
- Log contents now displayed per expansion
- Enemy locations adjusted
- Lower La Noscea
- Ahm Araeng
- Garlemald
- New Dungeon
- The Aetherfront
- Item level sync added
- The Fell Court of Troia
- Lapis Manalis
- New Trial
- The Voidcast Dais
- The Voidcast Dais (Extreme)
- Totems form this trial can be exchanged for rewards with Nesvaaz in Radz-at-Han (X:10.6 Y:10.0).
- Containment Bay Z1T9 (Unreal)
- Drop rate for Lynx of Imperious Wind Flute increased
- Now also tradable for totems from Nesvaaz in Radz-at-Han (X:10.6 Y:10.0).
- 99x Windswept Archfiend Totems
- Now also tradable for totems from Nesvaaz in Radz-at-Han (X:10.6 Y:10.0).
- New raid dungeon Pandæmonium: Anabaseios added
- Players will receive one token per circle per week
- Players can exchange these tokens for gears
- Head: Unsung Helm of Anabaseios x2
- Body: Unsung Armor of Anabaseios x4
- Hands: Unsung Gauntlets of Anabaseios x2
- Legs: Unsung Chausses of Anabaseios x4
- Feet: Unsung Greaves of Anabaseios x2
- Accessories: Unsung Ring of Anabaseios x 1
- Players will also receive one Unsung Blade of Anabaseios once per week upon clearing the Twelfth Circle
- Item Exchange
- Pandæmonium: Anabaseios added
- Accessible starting Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 3:00 AM PDT
- Adjustments made to coffers from the Savage Raids.
- Duties added to Raid Finder
- The Voidcast Dais (Extreme)
- Containment Bay Z1T9 (Unreal)
- Anabaseios: The Ninth Circle (Savage)
- Anabaseios: The Tenth Circle (Savage)
- Anabaseios: The Eleventh Circle (Savage)
- Anabaseios: The Twelfth Circle (Savage)
- Duties moved to Duty Finder
- Mount Ordeals (Extreme)
- Abyssos: The Fifth Circle (Savage)
- Abyssos: The Sixth Circle (Savage)
- Abyssos: The Seventh Circle (Savage)
- Abyssos: The Eighth Circle (Savage)
- Players now have the power of the Echo in these trials
- Mount Ordeals
- Mount Ordeals Extreme
- Weekly restriction on coffer rewards and Euphrosyne coins removed
- Weekly restriction on obtaining Omega Totems from Omega Protocol (Ultimate) removed
- IL Sync set to 635
- Allagan Tomestones of Comedy added
- Weekly cap of 450
- Maximum 2000
- Allagan Tomestones of Astronomy no longer obtainable or exchangeable for items
- Can be exchanged for Tomestones of Causality
- Allagan Tomestones of Aphorism removed
- Duty Roulette: Expert changed
- Now contains The Aetherfront and Lapis Manalism Fell Court of Troia removed
- Duty RouletteL Level 90 Dungeons changed
- Now contains The Fell Court of Troia
- ILVL restriction increased to 575 from 560
- The Voidcast Dais added to Duty Roulette: Trials
- Euphrosyne added to Duty Roulette: Alliance Raids
- Duties added to Duty Roulette: Normal Raids
- Anabaseios: The Ninth Circle
- Anabaseios: The Tenth Circle
- Anabaseios: The Eleventh Circle
- Anabaseios: The Twelfth Circle
- New duties added to Duty Roulette: Mentor
- The Aetherfont
- The Voidcast Dais
- Anabaseios: The Ninth Circle
- Anabaseios: The Tenth Circle
- Anabaseios: The Eleventh Circle
- Anabaseios: The Twelfth Circle
- Required average ILVL to register for Mentor Roulette increased to 615 from 595
- Tomestone Adjustments to Duty Roulette, PVP, Elite Marks, and Treasure Map portal rewards
- Change the Astronomy rewards from the previous patch into Causality
- Change the Causality rewards from the previous patch into Comedy
- Trials added to Stone, Sky, Sea
- Stone, Sky, Sea – The Voidcast Dais (Extreme)
- Stone, Sky, Sea – Pandæmonium: Anabaseios
- Stone, Sky, Sea – Anabaseios: The Ninth Circle (Savage)
- Stone, Sky, Sea – Anabaseios: The Tenth Circle (Savage)
- Stone, Sky, Sea – Anabaseios: The Eleventh Circle (Savage)
- Stone, Sky, Sea – Anabaseios: The Twelfth Circle (Savage)
- Dungeon and Trial Adjustments
- The positioning of certain NPCs has been adjusted.
- Bardam’s Mettle
- Certain mechanics in the Garula boss battle have been adjusted.
- Certain mechanics in the Yol boss battle have been adjusted.
- Doma Castle
- The Magitek Rearguard boss battle has been adjusted.
- The Magitek Hexadrone boss battle has been adjusted.
- The Hypertuned Grynewaht boss battle has been adjusted.
- Castrum Abania
- The Magna Roader boss battle has been adjusted.
- The Number XXIV boss battle has been adjusted.
- The Inferno boss battle has been adjusted.
- Ala Mhigo
- The positioning of certain NPCs has been adjusted.
- The Magitek Scorpion boss battle has been adjusted.
- The Aulus mal Asina boss battle has been adjusted.
- The Zenos yae Galvus boss battle has been adjusted.
- Duty Support added to the following
- The Sirensong Sea
- Bardam’s Mettle
- Doma Castle
- Castrum Abania
- Ala Mhigo
- Adjustments to Variant and Criterion dungeons
- Adjustments to Eureka Actions
PVP
- Job adjustments for the following jobs (You can check out all of the job adjustments in the FFXIV PvP Actions Job Guide)
- Paladin
- Monk
- Dragoon
- Ninja
- Samurai
- Reaper
- Bard
- Machinist
- Red Mage
- Sage
- New PvP action added
- Reaper
- PvP actions removed
- Reaper
- Series 4 begins
- Crystalline Conflict
- Adjustments to Clockwork Castletown
- Season 7 begins
- Various adjustments and QoL changes
- Frontline
- The warrior and dark knight modifier for damage dealt has been changed from 0% to -10%.
- The scholar modifier for damage dealt has been changed from -10% to 0%.
- The tank and melee DPS modifier for damage taken has been changed from -60% to -50%The physical ranged DPS, magical ranged DPS, and healer modifier for damage taken has been changed from -30% to -25%. (Excluding dancer and red mage.)
- The dancer and red mage modifier for damage taken has been changed from -30% to -35%.
- The amount of time required to fill the limit gauge for dragoon, samurai, dancer, and white mage has been increased by 15 seconds.
- The amount of time required to fill the limit gauge for bard has been decreased by 15 seconds.
- Other adjustments and QoL Changes
- Various job adjustments
Items
- New equipment added
- Pandæmonium: Anabaseios Gear
- Allagan Tomestone of Comedy Gear
- Crafted Gear
- Adjustments to the following equipment
- Valentione Rose Ribboned Gloves
- Valentione Forget-me-not Ribboned Gloves
- Valentione Acacia Ribboned Gloves
- Gender lock removed from the following equipment
- Valentione Emissary’s Ruffled Dress
- Valentione Emissary’s Dress Hat
- Valentione Emissary’s Culottes
- Valentione Emissary’s Dress Boots
- Valentione Emissary’s Hat
- Valentione Emissary’s Jacket
- Valentione Emissary’s Bottoms
- Valentione Emissary’s Boots
- Adjustments made to the glamour system
- Items stored in the glamour dresser and armoire can now be selected from the dropdown menu when performing “Cast Glamour” at an inn room.
- Radiant Gear is now purchasable using Sacks of Nuts
- New items can be exchanged for achievement certificates
- Island Prisms yield increased to 3 from 1
- New conditions added for expert recipes
- Good Omen: Guarantees “Good” material condition in the next step
- After synthesizing an item in the crafting log, the list of recipes will automatically adjust upon redisplay so that items before and after the crafted item are visible.
- New miner and botanist gathering points
- New gatherable items
- Gathering attempt and integrity bonuses added to some legendary nodes
- Aquarium Breeding
- New fishing holes
- New route for Ocean Fishing
- Desyntheis level cap increased to 640 from 620
- New mounts
- New Chocobo barding
- New Minions
- New Accessories
- Fashion accessories may now be configured separately from mounts on the pet hotbar.
- A help function has been added to the fashion accessories window.
- Glasses and wing accessories will now display when engaged in battle in the overworld.
