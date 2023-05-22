Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV) announced the date of its maintenance period, which will welcome Patch 6.4: The Dark Throne.

FFXIV will be undergoing their All Worlds Maintenance to implement Patch 6.4 This maintenance will start on May 22, 2023, at 7:00 PM PDT, and will end on May 23, 2023, at 3:00 AM PDT. That is a total of eight hours of maintenance, during which players cannot log in to the game. They also mentioned that the completion time is subject to change. Although previous maintenance periods ended ten to twenty minutes earlier, it’s quite possible for the maintenance period to extend. This is especially true in this case, as they will be implementing a whole new patch with a lot of content.

It’s also important to note that thirty minutes before the maintenance begins, players will not be able to use the Home World Transfer Service and the Date Center Travel System. Players will have to wait until after the maintenance period to use these features again.

The game is not the only FFXIV feature that will be entering maintenance. The Companion App, The Lodestone, as well as the Online Store and Mog Station, will also enter maintenance. Their maintenance periods, however, differ. The Companion App will enter maintenance at the same time as the All Worlds Maintenance, at 7:00 PM PDT, and will end the next day at 1:00 AM PDT. The Lodestone follows afterward, entering maintenance at 9:00 PM PDT. Finally, the Online Store and Mog Station will follow, entering maintenance at 12:00 AM PDT. The Lodestone, Online Store, and Mog Station maintenance will all end at the same time as the All Worlds Maintenance.

This patch will bring in new content to FFXIV’s Endwalker expansion. It will likely bring the end of the current story arc, and start linking the current expansion to the next one. It will introduce new Main Scenario Quests, a new dungeon, a new trial, and more. To have an idea about what to expect in this patch, you can check out our summaries for Live Letter 76 and Live Letter 77. These live letters cover the overview of the upcoming patch.

That’s all the news we have about the upcoming FFXIV 6.4 maintenance. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.