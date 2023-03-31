Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Here is a summary of the recently concluded Live Letter 76, which includes the first available news for Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV) Patch 6.4.

FFXIV Live Letter 76 Patch 6.4 Summary

The live letter, which was hosted by Naoki Yoshida, Toshio Murouchi, and Yosuke Matsuda, started with an announcement regarding a change in management. Matsuda, who was the president of Square Enix, will be stepping down in June. He will be replaced by Takashi Kiryu, who also appeared in the live stream. Matsuda appeared in the Live Letter to thank everyone for their support of FFXIV, and to continue supporting it. They then talked to Kiryu for a bit and asked him to introduce himself. During this discussion, Kiryu revealed that he and his wife have been playing a lot of FFXIV recently (his wife plays more than he does), and that he is looking forward to working more with them in the future.

After saying goodbye to both Kiryu and Matsuda, Yoshida and Murouchi started the actual FFXIV Live Letter 76, starting with Patch 6.38. Patch 6.38 will launch after the 24-hour maintenance that will happen next week. Patch 6.38 will contain the following updates:

Pandæmonium: Abyssos (Savage) weekly restriction will be removed

PvP action adjustments

The start of Crystalline Conflict Season Six

NA Data Center hardware replacement

They then revealed the name of Patch 6.4: The Dark Throne, as well as its release window, which is Late May 2023. They then started to list down the things coming to Patch 6.4:

New Main Scenario Quests They showed screenshots of the MSQ, which includes Krile, Erenville, and Zero

Tataru’s Grand Endeavor continues They showed a screenshot of Gaius and a female Au Ra

Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures (Patch 6.45) They showed screenshots of the Hildibrand gang, including Low-Poly Hildibrand

Further Manderville Weapons (Patch 6.45) Players will be able to reach the next step in refining their Manderville weapons.

Splendorous Tools (Patch 6.45) Players will be able to reach the next step in refining their Splendorous Tools

New Dungeon The Aetherfont

New Trials The Voidcast Dais The Voidcast Dais (Extreme) These trials are most likely the Golbez trial, as they showed a picture of Golbez.

New Unreal Trial Containment Bay Z1T9 (Unreal)

New Raid Pandæmonium: Anabaseios Pandæmonium: Anabaseios (Savage) This will come out one week after Patch 6.4

Variant & Criterion Dungeon #2 (Patch 6.45) Mount Rokkon Has three levels of difficulty: Normal, Criterion, and Criterion (Savage) Completion of Sil’dihn Subterrane is not required to unlock this dungeon

Duty Support for Stormblood The Sirensong Sea Bardam’s Mettle Doma Castle Castrum Abania Ala Mhigo

Job Adjustments (PvE and PvP)

PvP Updates PvP Series Four begins Season Seven of Crystalline Conflict

Frontline Adjustments New UI element displaying match time and score The Fields of Glory (Shatter) rules adjusted The Borderland Ruins (Secure) is temporarily unavailable

Blue Mage Update (Patch 6.45) Level cap raised from 70 to 80 New spells and blue mage exclusive gear added New enemies added to the Masked Carnivale They showed screenshots of the gear, as well as one of the new spells which seem to be inspired by the Crown of the Immaculate Trial



They then said that there would be a short 15-minute break. During the break, they showed off a short video from the orchestra concert in Japan last December, a digest PV for the Bluray coming out next month, and an MV for Close in the Distance. After they returned from the break, they continued announcing the things coming to FFXIV in Patch 6.4.

Ocean Fishing Update New route (towards Kugane) They showed a screenshot of the ocean fishing boat passing by Kugane

Island Sanctuary Updates New sanctuary ranks and visions New gathering area in the wilds New construction plots in the hideaway New item rewards New materials, craftable items, crops, animals, and isleworks handicrafts New structures Support for outdoor furnishings added to the hideaway Furnishings can be placed near structures A maximum of 90 slots can be unlocked via Island Sanctuary progress They showed a screenshot of one of a new “animal” that the player can tame for their island sanctuary

Miscellaneous updates Allagan Tomestones of Comedy The maximum number of gear sets will be increased to 100 This is available to all characters immediately, regardless of their progress in the MSQ Job icons will now be displayed in the chat log and on player nameplates Chat log icons will only display within parties and alliances The transaction fee for items sold on the market board can now be incorporated into their total price, displayed under “Total” Glasses and wing fashion accessories will now display when engaged in battle in the overworld Items stored in a variety of locations can now be selected when casting glamour in an inn room In short, players can now cast glamour using items stored in the Inventory, Glamour Dresser, Armoire, and others while inside the inn. Fairy glamour is now available to Scholars Players can select from Eos, Selene, or Carbuncle



After finishing up the miscellaneous updates for the game, they started talking about the FFXIV Fan Festival 2023-2024. These details were revealed during FFXIV Live Letter 75, whose summary we have an article about. They then announced that the first round of pre-orders for the Fan Festival 2023-2024 Official Merchandise has begun. Pre-orders are available in NA, EU, and JP regardless of Fan Festival attendance.

North America Pre-order dates: Friday, March 31, 2023, at 9:00 AM PDT to April 21, 2023, at 11:59 PM PDT Delivery date: Shipping begins on July 14, 2023

EU Pre-order dates: Friday, March 31, 2023, at 4:00 PM GMT to April 21, 2023, at 10:59 PM GMT/11:59 BST Delivery date: Shipping begins on July 28, 2023.

Japan Pre-order dates: Currently accepting pre-orders on the e-store Delivery date: Shipping begins on July 28, 2023



They also showed some of the items for pre-order:

Flocked Figurine – Loporrit

Portly Porxie Plushie

Silver Pendant – Azem’s Crystal

Embroidered Jacket – Hydaelyn and Zodiark

Endwalker Acrylic Stand – Alphinaud

Endwalker Acrylic Stand – Estinien

Endwalker Acrylic Stand – G’raha Tia

Endwalker Acrylic Stand – Krile

Endwalker Acrylic Stand – Tataru

Endwalker Acrylic Stand – Lady of the Light

Endwalker Acrylic Stand – Zenos

Laptop Case – Amaurot

Endwalker Gaming Mouse Pad

Plushie Keychain Fat Cat Great Serpent of Ronka Ancient One

Neck Pillow Plushie Ambystoma Morbol Seedling Mameshiba

Acrylic Block Legacy A Realm Reborn Heavensward Stormblood Shadowbringers Endwalker

Mug – Old Sharlayan

Acrylic Job Magnet – Sage

Acrylic Job Magnet – Reaper

Masking Tape

Fan Fest 2023 T-Shirt Moon Party Hydaelyn Zero Loporrit Adventure

Fan Fest 2023 Hoodie – Moon Party

Fan Fest 2023 Tote Bag – Minion March

They also announced that they would be holding the FFXIV 10th Anniversary Fireworks and Music Festival in collaboration with Miraino Hanabi. This event will happen on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at the Hanazono Rugby Stadium, Higashiosaka, Osaka. Details about ticket sales will be announced at a later date. They also reminded players about the Free Login period which is available to all inactive players. There is also a LINE Add Me as Friend Present Campaign, however, it is only available in Japan. They also brought up the ongoing Hatching-tide event, as well as important news on the NA Data Center hardware update.

They closed the Live Letter by mentioning that during the next one, they would show gameplay footage from Patch 6.4. They also talked about various things, such as how Blue Protocol is holding network tests and how Yoshida wishes that their staff members won’t wear themselves out by overworking. He also mentioned how he was looking forward to playing it. He also said that he felt somewhat bad that people kept bringing him up even when discussing other games. They then mentioned as well that they hope that FFXVI wouldn’t need a Day 1 Patch.

That’s all for our summary of the FFXIV Live Letter 76 containing information about Patch 6.4. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.