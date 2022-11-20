Published November 20, 2022

By Jesseyriche Cortez · 3 min read

Critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV) is currently holding a Free Login Campaign for its inactive players.

The Free Login Campaign is back! 🎮 From now until Dec. 16, eligible players can return to #FFXIV and play free for a limited time! Jump in and check out new quests and challenges to be overcome! 🤩 https://t.co/OM7VyddusEpic.twitter.com/IMJpktsADZ — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) November 18, 2022

The FFXIV Free Login Campaign began on November 18, 2022, at 12:00 AM PST and will run until December 16, 2022, at 6:59 AM PST. Players who do not currently have a running subscription to the game can take advantage of this Free Login Campaign. Those who participate in this campaign receive four days of playtime. The four days begin the moment the player logs in to the client and last until 11:59 PM PST on the fourth day.

If you want to take advantage of this campaign, there are three simple steps you have to accomplish:

Confirm you meet all the eligibility requirements within the campaign period Launch the FFXIV Client and log in. Enjoy your return to Eorzea!

As for the eligibility requirements, players must meet all of the following:

Have previously purchased and registered FFXIV

All registered service accounts must be set as inactive during the campaign period

The registered service account must have been inactive for at least thirty (30) days

In short, players whose last active subscription was over a month ago can participate in this login campaign. Square Enix also notes the following regarding the Free Login Campaign on the Campaign’s official page: