Critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV) is currently holding a Free Login Campaign for its inactive players.
The Free Login Campaign is back! 🎮
From now until Dec. 16, eligible players can return to #FFXIV and play free for a limited time!
Jump in and check out new quests and challenges to be overcome! 🤩 https://t.co/OM7VyddusEpic.twitter.com/IMJpktsADZ
— FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) November 18, 2022
The FFXIV Free Login Campaign began on November 18, 2022, at 12:00 AM PST and will run until December 16, 2022, at 6:59 AM PST. Players who do not currently have a running subscription to the game can take advantage of this Free Login Campaign. Those who participate in this campaign receive four days of playtime. The four days begin the moment the player logs in to the client and last until 11:59 PM PST on the fourth day.
If you want to take advantage of this campaign, there are three simple steps you have to accomplish:
- Confirm you meet all the eligibility requirements within the campaign period
- Launch the FFXIV Client and log in.
- Enjoy your return to Eorzea!
As for the eligibility requirements, players must meet all of the following:
Jesseyriche Cortez ·
Jesseyriche Cortez ·
Jesseyriche Cortez ·
- Have previously purchased and registered FFXIV
- All registered service accounts must be set as inactive during the campaign period
- The registered service account must have been inactive for at least thirty (30) days
In short, players whose last active subscription was over a month ago can participate in this login campaign. Square Enix also notes the following regarding the Free Login Campaign on the Campaign’s official page:
- The free login period begins after logging in via the game launcher using your Square Enix ID and password.
- Once activated, the free login period will end once it reaches the allotted free play duration regardless of whether you actually play the game.
- Players with multiple service accounts registered to a single Square Enix account cannot participate if at least one of the accounts is currently active.
- Service accounts that have been canceled or suspended due to a violation of the service agreement cannot participate.
- Players who purchase a subscription during their free login period will forfeit the remaining duration of said period.
- Players cannot log in using a platform on which their service accounts have not been registered.
- Players can log in using all platforms on which their service account has been registered.
- When attempting to participate in the free login campaign using a Square Enix account with multiple service accounts, the free login period will be valid only for the first service account selected upon logging in. Please note that you may be unable to participate in the free login campaign with more than one service account at a time. If you cannot log in using a second service account even after meeting all other requirements, we ask that you wait for the free login period to expire on your first service account and try again.
- Server maintenance may be carried out during the free login period. Please note that you will be unable to log in to the game during maintenance.
That’s all the information we have about the FFXIV Free Login Campaign. For more gaming news from us, click here.