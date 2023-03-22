Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV) announced the date and time for its next maintenance period, which will bring in Patch 6.38. This maintenance period will also bring in an upgrade to the North America Data Center.

To deliver an optimal gaming experience, we will be upgrading the hardware of our North American data centers. 🌐 https://t.co/a1qfXui2RF An extended maintenance will be scheduled for all Worlds starting on Monday, April 3 at 3:00 a.m. (PDT) / 10:00 (GMT). pic.twitter.com/jnyz6RQ2Wr — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) March 20, 2023

FFXIV will be undergoing their All-Worlds Maintenance to implement Patch 6.38. The maintenance will begin on April 3, 2023, at 3:00 AM PDT, and last until April 4, 2023, at 3:00 AM PDT. The completion time is, however, subject to change.

Other than implementing Patch 6.38, this maintenance will also bring about an infrastructure update for the North America Data Center. Various equipment will be replaced, which is the reason behind the twenty-four-hour maintenance. The Lodestone explained exactly what will be happening during the maintenance:

All content on North American data centers (Aether/Crystal/Dynamis/Primal), including character data, will be automatically transferred to the new servers. No changes will be made to the Data Center/World Selection screens, nor to any character or World data. The physical location of all data centers will remain unchanged and the FINAL FANTASY XIV Development and Operations teams will exercise the utmost care in ensuring all data is safely and successfully transferred. Players will not be required to take any action following this hardware update.

Additionally, various services will also be affected by the maintenance:

Home World Transfer Service for all Worlds will be suspended starting Monday, March 27, 2023, at 3:00 AM PDT. It will be available again once the All Worlds Maintenance ends.

The Data Center Travel System will be unavailable starting 30 minutes before the maintenance begins. It will be available again once the All Worlds Maintenance ends.

The FFXIV Companion App will also undergo maintenance, although the start dates differ depending on the Data Center location North America and Europe Data Centers: April 3, 2023, at 3:00 AM to April 4, 2023, at 1:00 AM PDT Japanese and Oceania Data Centers: April 3, 2023, at 7:00 PM to April 4, 2023, at 1:00 AM PDT

The Lodestone, Companion App, Mog Station, and Online Store will not immediately reflect character information from the NA and European Data Center, especially when changed immediately before maintenance.

Server Status will be unavailable at times

Characters will not be able to register new accounts or edit character information in the Forums.

Duty Recorder data from before the maintenance can no longer be replayed once maintenance ends.

That’s all the information we have about the upcoming FFXIV All-World Maintenance. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.