Published November 20, 2022

By Jesseyriche Cortez · 3 min read

The critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV) is holding a Black Friday sale for its latest expansion, Endwalker. Keep reading to see the details of this sale.

According to the tweet from the official FFXIV Twitter account, Square Enix will be holding a 50% sale on the Endwalker expansion and the FFXIV Complete Edition. Both the Standard and Collector’s editions of the Endwalker expansion are on sale. The same goes for the FFXIV Complete Edition as well. This sale covers the PC, Mac, and Playstation versions of the game. The sale started on November 18, 2022, and will run until November 28, 2022.

Here are the FFXIV products that are currently on the Black Friday sale, as well as their contents and prices:

FFXIV Endwalker Standard Edition – $19.99 Also contains three expansions: Stormblood, Shadowbringers, and Endwalker Requires the FFXIV Starter Edition (A Realm Reborn) to play 30-day Free Play period

FFXIV Endwalker Collector’s Edition – $29.99 Also ontains three expansions: Stormblood, Shadowbringers, and Endwalker Requires the FFXIV Starter Edition (A Realm Reborn) to play Includes the following in-game items: Death Scythe Reaper Glamour Arion Mount Wind-up Porom Minion 30-day Free Play period

FFXIV Complete Edition – $29.99 Contains the base game (A Realm Reborn), as well as the game’s four expansions: Heavensward, Stormblood, Shadowbringers, and Endwalker 30-day Free Play period

FFXIV Complete Collector’s Edition – $69.99 Contains the base game (A Realm Reborn), as well as the game’s four expansions: Heavensward, Stormblood, Shadowbringers, and Endwalker Includes the in-game items from each expansion’s Collector’s Editions: A Realm Reborn: Fat Chocobo Mount, Coeurl mount, Wind-up Moogle Minion, Baby Behemoth Minion, Behemoth Barding, Helm of Light Heavensward: Flying Griffin Mount, Dark Knight Cecil-themed Baron Helm, Wind-up Kain, A Phial of Fantasia Stormblood: Syldra Mount, Wind-up Bartz Minion, Chicken Knife Red Mage Weapon Shadowbringers: Grani Mount, Wind-up Fran Minion, Revolver Gunbreaker Weapon Endwalker: Arion Mount, Wind-up Porom Minion, Death Scythe Reaper Glamour



If you plan to take advantage of this sale, you can head on over to the Square Enix Store for the PC versions, or the PlayStation Store for the PlayStation versions. If you’re not sure if you want to purchase the game, you can give the game a try. After all, the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV has a free trial up to level 60 with no restrictions on playtime and includes the entirety of A Realm Reborn and the award-winning expansion Heavensward.

If you feel like you’ll like the game after enjoying the trial, you can then check out the sale. It’s important to note, however, that FFXIV is a subscription-based game. This means that once you buy the full version of the game, you need to pay a monthly fee to keep playing. You can stop your subscription at any time if you don’t feel like playing, then just resubscribe once you can play again.

That's all the information we have about the FFXIV Black Friday Sale.