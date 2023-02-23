Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV) recently announced the details of the upcoming Little Ladies’ Day event, including the event dates, rewards, and more.

FFXIV announced the details for its upcoming Little Ladies’ Day event, A Dance To Remember. The event starts on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 12:00 AM PST. The event will end on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 7:59 AM PDT. As with most seasonal events, players do not have to rush to finish the event, as they have around two weeks to do so. Not only that, but these events usually only have one quest, and only take an hour or so to finish. As such, players can wait until the last day to complete the event.

To start the event, the player must at least be Level 15 in any class. After reaching that level, they must make their way to Ul’dah, either via airship, Aetheryte, or by simply starting there as a Gladiator, Pugilist, or Thaumaturge. Once in Ul’dah, the player must make their way to the Steps of Nald, and talk to the Royal Seneschal located at (X: 10.5, Y: 8.6). The Royal Seneschal will give the player the quest “Inheritance”.

After finishing the event, the player will be able to get the following Event Items:

There will also be an associated NPC vendor who will sell certain items that were available during previous iterations of the Little Ladies’ Day event.

That’s all the information we have about the FFXIV Little Ladies’ Day 2023 event, its dates, rewards, and more. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.