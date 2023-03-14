Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV) announced their collab with Puma to bring a collection of themed apparel to North America.

Embrace duality with the PUMA x FFXIV Collection.

Products launch internationally on March 15 and March 25 for North America! #PUMAxFFXIV pic.twitter.com/tOWeEvworB — PUMA.eth (@PUMA) March 13, 2023

Puma recently announced their collaboration with FFXIV to bring a collection of limited edition themed apparel. The items will be available internationally starting March 15, 2023, while they will be available in North America starting March 25, 2023. The collection contains 12 items (with some having two colors), ranging from sneakers to sweatpants and even slides. Here is a full list of the available items in the PUMA x FFXIV Collab:

PUMA X Final Fantasy XIV Court Rider Chaos Basketball Sneakers – $110

PUMA X Final Fantasy XIV RS-X Esports Sneakers – $120

PUMA X Final Fantasy XIV Leadcat 2.0 Slides – $40

PUMA X Final Fantasy XIV Esports Baseball Cap – $25

PUMA X Final Fantasy XIV Bucket Hat – $45

PUMA X Final Fantasy XIV Dad Cap – $25

PUMA X Final Fantasy XIV Men’s Gaming Hoodie – $90

PUMA X Final Fantasy XIV Men’s Hoodie – $80

PUMA X Final Fantasy XIV Men’s Shorts – $60

PUMA X Final Fantasy XIV Gaming Tee – $40

PUMA X Final Fantasy XIV Men’s Tee – $30

PUMA X Final Fantasy XIV Men’s Sweatpants – $70

Players can order their own collaboration apparel on the collab storefront, as well as in select outlet stores.

Introducing the @PUMA x #FFXIV Collection! 👟 Raise your item level with a selection of footwear, apparel, and assorted accessories arriving soon! 👀 Details 🌐 https://t.co/QJaHQrF2WD pic.twitter.com/qjiwxyE7A6 — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) March 9, 2023

This collab is a celebration of the upcoming 10th anniversary of Final Fantasy XIV, which relaunched back in 2013 after a very poor launch. It has since then become one of the most-played MMORPGs in the world, even receiving various awards now. The game is currently on Patch 6.3, with around three more major patches left before the release of the next expansion.

Players interested in trying the critically-acclaimed MMORPG out can sign up for a free trial that includes the entirety of the base game A Realm Reborn. The free trial also contains the award-winning first expansion Heavensward. Players can play the game up to Level 60 on all jobs available up to Heavensward with no restrictions on playtime. You can check out our review of the game to see if it is worth investing time and money into.

