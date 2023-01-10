By Jesseyriche Cortez · 7 min read

Square Enix recently released the patch notes for Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV) 6.3, which should arrive as soon as the most recent maintenance ends in FFXIV.

Although we already have a general idea of what FFXIV Patch 6.3 contains thanks to Live Letter 74 and Live Letter 75, these patch notes lists in detail everything new to the game. It will also contain exact numerical values for features such as balance changes and the like. This is especially true for Gladiator/Paladin, who received a massive overhaul of their skills. In any case, below are the patch notes for FFXIV Patch 6.3.

FFXIV 6.3 Patch Notes

Areas

Players can now dive in upper La Noscea Players will have to reach Stormblood to unlock this feature



Quests

New Main Scenario Quests Nine quests in total The first quest, “Once More unto the Void”, begins at Rads-at-Han (X:4.4 Y:9.8) Players will have to talk to Varshahn to start the quest Players should have finished the quest “Buried Memory” to start this quest

Character portraits are now implemented for battle dialogue during Main Scenario instanced quest battles for Heavensward. Character portraits for instanced quest battles in A Realm Reborn will arrive in a future update

Chronicles of a New Era quests were added Myths of the Realm Four quests in total The first quest, “Return to the Phantom Realm”, begins at Mor Dhona (X:23.9 Y:9.1) Players will have to talk to Deryk to start the quest Players should have finished the Chronicles of a New Era quest “The Face of an Explorer” to start this quest

Various side story quests were added Tales of Newfound Adventure The quest, “Shadowed Pasts Once More”, begins at Radz-at-Han (X:7.3 Y:9.0) Players will have to talk to the Radiant Scout to start this quest Players should have finished “Shadowed Pasts” and Main Scenario Quest “???” to start this quest Tataru’s Grand Endeavor The quest, An Auspicious Opportunity, begins at Old Sharlayan (X:11.8 Y:9.8) Players will have to talk to Mehdjina to start this quest Players should have finished “Small Business, Big Dreams”, as well as the Chronicles of a New Era quest “The Fifth Lord” to start this quest Island Sanctuary The quest, “A Far Eastern Yarn”, begins at the Unnamed Island (X:12.4 Y:28.7) Players will have to talk to the Curious Courier to start this quest Players should have finished “The Land, Wind, and Sea”, as well as made a certain level of progress in the Island Sanctuary to start this quest Custom Deliveries Three quests in total The first quest, “That’s so Anden”, begins at The Crystarium (X:9.3 Y:11.3) Players will have to talk to the Supplicant Sheep to start this quest Players should have finished “Endwalker” as well as “Go West, Craftsman” to start this quest

New chapters are now in New Game+ Tales of Newfound Adventure

There are now icons on the map for the following duties: Deep Dungeons Palace of the Dead Heaven-on-High Field Operations The Forbidden Land, Eureka the Bozjan Southern Front Delubrum Reginae Zadnor Variant and Criterion Dungeons The Sil’dihn Subterrane

Quests that are not in a city or open field will now have icons on the map indicating the path to reach it Only for quests from 6.1 to 6.3 Support for quests from 6.0 and below will arrive in a future update

Chronicles of a New Era quests “But I Hardly Noah” and “The Gift of the Archmagus” are no longer available

Additional information is now available on the journal entries for Crystalline Mean and Studium delivery quests

Certain Sidequests now have their own categories Chronicles of Light Hildibrand Sidequests Weapon Enhancement Sidequests Records of Unusual Endeavors Side Story Quests

Deep dungeon quests now classified as Records of Unusual Endeavors in the journal

FATEs

Odin’s level is now fixed at 50 for FATE “Steel Reign”

Additional items now available from some Gemstone Traders

Treasure Hunt

Ophiotauroskin Treasure Maps are now available

The Shifting Gymnasion Agonon is now available Low chance of a portal appearing when using an Ophiotauroskin Treasure Map

Adjusted rewards in the Excitatron 6000

Adjusted rewards for the Kumbhiraskin Treasure Maps

Grand and Free Companies

New Charge symbol for Company Crests

New craftable items in the company workshop

Various adjustments to subaquatic voyages

Housing

All residential districts now have Wards 25 to 30

Lottery begins on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 7:00 AM PST

Unrestricted plots now in housing classifications

Furnishings from the FFXIV Furnishing Design Contest 2019 are now available.

Other new furnishings are now available

Players can now preview portrait furnishings

New Orchestrion rolls are now available

There are now new Orchestrion categories

New aquarium fish are now available

New seeds for flowerpots are now available

The Mandervile Gold Saucer

New prizes are available for purchase using MGP

A new course is now available on the GATE Leap of Faith

Schedule adjustments for the GATE schedule

New Triple Triac cards are now available

Miscellaneous

Various additions and adjustments to the Island Sanctuary Two new sanctuary ranks A new vision New Items available at the horrendous hoarder NPC New gathering points New gatherable materials Gathering point range increased Minimap can now show specific types of gathering points A new sanctuary crafting recipe New produce New animals Griffin Tiger Small Morbol Players can now Collect All from the produce producer and creature comforter Change Nickname button adjusted Freeing animals is now possible New landmark Various other Quality of Life changes

New hairstyle options for Viera and Hrothgar

Duty Support for the following duties: The Great Gubal Library The Aetherochemical Research Facility The Antitower Sohr Khai Xelphatol Baelsar’s Wall

New items for exchange using Khloe’s Silver and Bronze Certificates of Commendation

Wondrous Tails now contains the following duties: Pandæmonium: Abyssos (Fifth through Eighth Circles) Lapis Manalis The Shifting Gymnasion Agonon The Clockwork Castletown (Crystalline Conflict)

Faux Hollows adjustment New items for trade using faux leaves Available trial changed to Containment Bay P1T6 (Unreal) A message now displays after failing to earn a retelling

New Emote

New poses for the Sit emote

New pose for Umbrella-type fashion accessories

Battle System

Actions and Trait adjustment for the following jobs (You can check out all of the job adjustments in the FFXIV Battle Actions Job Guide) Gladiator/Paladin Marauder/Warrior Dark Knight Gunbreaker Monk Lancer/Dragoon Bard Machinist Dancer White Mage Sage

New Actions and Traits for the following jobs Gladiator/Paladin Marauder/Warrior Dark Knight Gunbreaker Machinist

New dungeon, Lapis Manalis, added

New alliance raid dungeon, Euphrosyne, added

New trial added

Adjustments to various drop rates, coffer contents, and exchange prices

Adjustments to Agalia and deep dungeons

Adjustments to duties in the Raid Finder and Duty Finder

Adjustments made to the following instanced dungeons: The Great Gubal Library The Aetherochemical Research Facility The Antitower Sohr Khai Xelphatol Baelsar’s Wall

Adjustments made to target indicators for some battle mechanics in the following duties The Aetherochemical Research Facility Malikah’s Well Paglth’an Battle on the Big Bridge The Final Steps of Faith The Minstrel’s Ballad: Nidhogg’s Rage Castrum Fluminis The Minstrel’s Ballad: Tsukuyomi’s Pain Kugane Ohashi The Orbonne Monastery



PvP

Job adjustments for the following jobs (You can check out all of the job adjustments in the FFXIV PvP Actions Job Guide) Warrior Dark Knight Gunbreaker Ninja Bard Astrologian

Various adjustments and QoL changes

Series 3 begins

Crystalline Conflict

New Arena: The Clockwork Castletown

Season 5 begins

Various adjustments and QoL changes

Items

New items and recipes are now available

Various items are now equippable regardless of gender

Various item names changed

Various adjustments to glamour dressers

Players can now trade crafted ilvl 610 equipment for upgraded ilvl 620 equipment

New items for Calamity salvagers

New Custom Deliveries

New fishing mining, and botany spots and items

QoL changes for Collectible gathering

Fish Guide adjustments

New mounts and minions

Fashion accessories additions and adjustments

System

Various QoL changes implemented for retainers

Various additions and adjustments to achievements and titles

Changes to Group Poses and Adventurer Plates

Various resolved issues

As there are too many changes to list down for some of these sections, you can check out the full FFXIV 6.3 Patch Notes on the official website. Remember that Patch 6.3 goes live once FFXIV exits maintenance, so make sure to download the patch as soon as possible.

