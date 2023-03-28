Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Players will be able to get the critically-acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV)’s second expansion, Stormblood, for free for a limited time.

You did not read that wrong. Square Enix has announced that players will be able to get the game’s second expansion, Stormblood, for free. This offer started on March 27, 2023, and will end on May 8, 2023, at 6:59 AM PDT.

Of course, there is a catch to this promo. Only players who own the Final Fantasy XIV Starter Edition will be able to get the Stormblood expansion for free. This includes players who buy the Starter Edition during the promo period. Players who own the Starter Edition or those who buy it during the period can then follow the instructions below to claim their free Stormblood Expansion for FFXIV:

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5: After purchasing the Starter Edition, players can then get the expansion for free from the PlayStation Store. Players will then be prompted to link the Stormblood license to their Service Account

Windows/Steam/Mac: After purchasing the Starter Edition, players can then get the expansion for free from either the Square Enix Store or Steam. After purchasing the expansion, the player must then enter their code in the Mog Station. Players who purchased the game from Steam will have to select the game and right-click it. They must then select “Manage”, then “CD Keys”. You will get the code from there. Please make sure that the 20-digit code’s first four digits match the following: PC: RS3U Mac: RJ3U Steam: RE3A Once the expansion has been added, the player must then launch the game. The game will then automatically download the expansion.



Stormblood came out back in 2017. It raised the level cap for characters from 60 to 70 and introduced two new jobs: Red Mage and Samurai. The expansion also brought the player to Ala Mhigo, continuing the events of the Heavensward Patch Quest. It also introduced Othard, the continent to the East of Eorzea, although what the Warrior of Light is doing there is something for the player to find out.

That’s all the information we have about how players can get FFXIV Stormblood for free. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.