New York Knicks shooting guard Evan Fournier is not having a great time at the ongoing FIBA World Cup. On Thursday, Fournier's French National Team lost by a whopping 30 points to the Canadian National Team in the first game of the actual FIBA World Cup itself, dropping the contest 95-65.

Fournier wasn't great for the French team against Canada. Although he scored 21 points, he shot just 8-19 from the field, including 3-13 from three-point range.

After the game, Evan Fournier wasn't much in the mood for conversation.

“We got our ass kicked,” Fournier flatly stated during his post-game press conference.

"We got our ass kicked." Evan Fournier keeps it real after France's 30-points loss to Canada.#FIBAWC pic.twitter.com/8hwxobcKA3 — FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) August 25, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The embarrassing defeat marked the end of a four-game winning streak for the French national team, which also includes fellow NBA players Rudy Gobert and Nicolas Batum.

The team had previously picked up blowout wins over both Lithuania and Bosnia & Herzegovina, before recording narrow victories over the Czech Republic and Lithuania in the FIBA World Cup qualifiers.

For the Canadian National Team, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 27 points in the resounding victory. Fellow NBA player Kelly Olynyk also pitched in 18 points, and Dillon Brooks had 12.

Up next for the French National Team will be a game on Sunday against Latvia, which will tip off at 9:30 AM Eastern Time.

The team will have to do some soul-searching in the next 72 hours to overcome what was the team's biggest defeat in FIBA World Cup play since 1963, according to TSN Sports.

Fournier, who fell out of the Knicks' rotation last year after signing there in 2021, will also be looking to bounce back after a rough efficiency game from a player normally known as a sharpshooter.