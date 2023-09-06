Luka Doncic and the Slovenia team fell to Canada in the Quarterfinals at the FIBA World Cup Wednesday. Doncic was ejected during the 100-89 loss in the fourth quarter after receiving his second technical foul. Along with Doncic, Canada star Dillon Brooks was also ejected during the fourth quarter for taunting.

Though both Doncic and Brooks got ejected from the game, Doncic still felt some of the treatment from the referees toward Brooks was too lenient and unfair.

During a postgame interview, Doncic said, “The referees told to one of the guys: ‘We're not gonna call a foul on [Dillon Brooks] because he's coming at us.' … I know I complain a lot, but I don't think it's fair.”

"The referees told to one of the guys: 'We're not gonna call a foul on [Dillon Brooks] because he's coming at us.' … I know I complain a lot, but I don't think it's fair." Luka Doncic on the officiating in the Slovenia-Canada game 👀pic.twitter.com/l8xWy0Jv3n — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 6, 2023

However, Luka Doncic was still complimentary of Brooks following the win. “I think Dillon played great, he was very physical like he always does. A lot of people don't like him but I respect him for what he does and he does that stuff really well,” via Michael Hoad of Yahoo Sports.

Prior to his ejection, Doncic put up 26 points, five assists, and four rebounds. Brooks spent a bulk of the game guarding Doncic, and helped limit his shooting accuracy. However the star of the game was Canada's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who put up 31 points and 10 rebounds. Unfortunately for Slovenia, the ejection of Doncic was too much to overcome in the game and ultimately helped Canada close out the win.

Canada will face off against Serbia in the FIBA World Cup semifinals Friday. The winner will advance to the finals.