The New York Mets needed a spark on Monday night against a divisional rival, and Juan Soto delivered one that nearly rocked Citi Field off its foundation. In the bottom of the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves, Soto crushed a 412-foot home run off a 94.7 mph sinker from rookie Spencer Schwellenbach. The two-run blast, Soto’s 17th of the season, cut the New York deficit to 3-2 and gave New York a late surge of life in a pivotal NL East showdown.

This wasn’t just any long ball, it was a classic Soto home run, launched with a 106.5 mph exit velocity and a towering 26-degree launch angle to left-center field. For a Mets offense that has sputtered over the past two weeks, moments like this are becoming increasingly important.

Despite a slow start to the season, he entered June hitting just .256, Soto has caught fire this month. He’s now batting .329 in June with 8 home runs, showing signs that he’s fully in rhythm. For a Mets team dealing with rotation injuries and inconsistency, Soto’s bat is emerging as a stabilizing force.

The blast didn’t just jolt the game, it carried historical weight. With his 17th homer, Soto ties legends like Jimmie Foxx for the most home runs hit before turning 27. That puts him in elite company and continues to underline his impact not only on the Mets, but on the league as a whole.

While the Braves vs. Mets rivalry added another chapter, this moment still belonged to Soto. Even in what could end up as a loss, he remains the center of attention. Right now, the Mets have two on with two outs and Soto back at the plate — a chance for more drama. If his offensive tear continues, the NL East standings could look very different by the All-Star break. With the Philadelphia Phillies just one game ahead, every swing counts, and no bat in the Mets offense is hotter than Soto’s.