Team Canada and New York Knicks forward RJ Barrett reacted to Canada qualifying for the 2024 Olympics in Paris on Sunday.

“We’re going to the Olympics baby!… I told my dad I was gonna get there. Yeah, I’m happy.” RJ Barrett hit the griddy and was clearly thrilled that Canada qualified for the 2024 Olympics in Paris 😅 (via @AlexAdamsBTP)pic.twitter.com/C16ym8mLCk — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 3, 2023

Canada, Team USA, France, Australia, South Sudan and Japan have all qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics, according to The Sporting News.

Canada advanced to the quarterfinals of the FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup following an 88-85 victory over Team Spain on Sunday. RJ Barrett scored 16 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished one assist during the three-point win. Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who earned a spot on the All-NBA First Team last season, finished the outing with a team-leading 30 points and seven assists. Center Willy Hernangómez led Team Spain with 25 points and six rebounds.

For our discussion on who's better between Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic, listen below:

It would be the first time Canada qualified for the Olympics since 2000, according to Sportsnet's Holly MacKenzie.

“It was awesome,” Team Canada head coach Jordi Fernández said about the qualification, via MacKenzie. “It means a lot to (general manager) Rowan (Barrett), Michael Bartlett, to the whole board and people who are supporting this program and want to do things the right way.

“We have the talent to do this for many, many years. I'm happy for those people. I'm happy for the coaches who worked here before. Nick Nurse, Jay Triano, they are part of what we're doing. They did a lot for this program. Congrats to them too. They always did everything to grow it. (I'm feeling) happy and the next game is the quarterfinals now.”

Led by Hall-of-Fame guard Steve Nash, Canada made it to the quarterfinals of the 2000 Olympics before falling in a five-point loss to Team France. Nash recorded 10 points and eight assists in the loss. Rowan Barrett, the current General Manager of the Canadian National Team, was on Team Canada's roster in 2000.

RJ Barrett, the former third pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, averaged 19.6 points, five rebounds and 2.8 assists per game for the Knicks during the 2022-23 season.