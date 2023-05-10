Brett Siegel joined ClutchPoints as a credentialed NBA insider and reporter in May 2023 after previously covering the NBA for Fastbreak on FanNation and NBA Analysis Network, as well as working with Louisville Basketball. From playing to coaching to covering the game as a media member, Brett has been involved with the game of basketball from many different perspectives. Breaking the news of various free agent signings, yearly NBA Draft news and other key stories around the league, Brett is always on the phone, getting the latest news and rumors around the NBA. Be sure to follow him on Twitter @BrettSiegelNBA.

After winning this season’s Most Valuable Player award, Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid was selected to the 2022-23 NBA All-NBA First Team on Wednesday, but he did not receive the most votes. Embiid led all centers in first team votes and total voting points, but Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with all 100 first team votes and 500 voting points, the most one can earn, to lead all players this season.

Leading the league in scoring for the second consecutive season after averaging 33.1 points per game, Embiid continued to prove why he is one of the best offensive talents of this generation. His 44 games with at least 30 points ranked second in the league this year and the Sixers big man was one of four players to record 50 points in at least three games.

Joel Embiid was not unanimously voted to the All-NBA First Team this year though, as he received 87 out of 100 possible first team votes.

Fellow MVP finalist Giannis Antetokounmpo received the most first team votes this year, as mentioned before, and he had arguably his best season in the league despite winning two MVP awards in 2019 and 2020. Leading the Milwaukee Bucks to the best regular season record, Giannis averaged a career-high 31.1 points per game and ranked first in the league in usage percentage (38.8 percent). He also ranked third in the league in rebounding (11.8) and tied for fourth in field goals made (707).

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum join Embiid and Antetokounmpo on the All-NBA First Team this season. This is the first time Gilgeous-Alexander has ever received All-NBA honors, this is Tatum’s second consecutive selection to the All-NBA First Team and Doncic’s fourth consecutive All-NBA First Team selection.

Leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Western Conference Play-In Tournament with a 40-42 record this season after they were picked to finish near the bottom of the league standings, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a breakout fifth season in the NBA. Gilgeous-Alexander led the league in 30-point games (45) and ranked fourth in both total points (2,135) and points per game (31.4) despite missing 12 regular season games.

Luka Doncic averaged a career-high 32.4 points per game, second in the NBA, and he almost averaged a triple-double on the season with 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game. The Mavericks star joined Oscar Robertson (four times), Russell Westbrook and Michael Jordan as the only players in league history to average at least 30 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in a season.

Keeping the Boston Celtics near the top of the league standings all season long, it should be no shock to see Jayson Tatum back on the All-NBA First Team. Tatum had the best season of his young career, registering career-highs in points (30.1), rebounds (8.8), assists (4.6) and made field goals (727), as his 2,225 points were also the most total points out of anyone in the league this season.

The 2022-23 Kia All-NBA First Team: ▪️ Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

▪️ Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

▪️ Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

▪️ Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

▪️ Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics pic.twitter.com/Jbq2PgwaQe — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 10, 2023

The 2022-23 All-NBA Second Team consists of Golden State Warriors two-time MVP Stephen Curry, Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell, Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown, Miami Heat wing Jimmy Butler and Denver Nuggets two-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

While he should have been on the All-NBA First Team, Jokic finds himself on the second team for the first time since 2020 due to the league having positional restraints on the voting process. Luckily, that will be changing next year with the new rules from the league’s Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Having yet another stellar season, Nikola Jokic finished second in the MVP voting after leading the league in true shooting percentage and player efficiency rating. Jokic’s 29 triple-doubles in 74 games were the most out of anyone in the league by a wide-margin and he led the Nuggets to the best record in the Western Conference during the regular season.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Missing 18 total games this year, Jimmy Butler still found his way on the All-NBA list for the fifth time in his career. This is the first time Butler has been voted to the All-NBA Second Team and after seeing what he’s doing in the playoffs, it makes sense for him to be here! Butler ranked second in the league in steals per game (1.8) and has continued to prove that he is one of the best two-way players in the entire NBA.

The Celtics are one of two teams to have two players on this year’s All-NBA teams, as Jaylen Brown earned his first selection after averaging career-highs in points (26.6) and rebounds (6.9). Named an All-Star for the second time in his career, Brown also finished the regular season ranking ninth in the league in scoring and has proven to be a star out on the wing. Whether or not his future lies in Boston will be a key question answered in the offseason.

As for the two guards on the All-NBA Second Team, Stephen Curry and Donovan Mitchell both had sensational seasons. Curry played in only 56 games but still finished third in the league in three-pointers made (273) and he would have ranked seventh in the league in scoring if he had played in enough games to qualify. Registering 71 points in a game this season, Mitchell had a sensational first season with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He led the Cavs to their best record since the 2016-17 season and Donovan Mitchell made his fourth consecutive All-Star appearance. Cleveland is going to be a contending threat in the Eastern Conference for many years to come because of Mitchell’s leadership and the fact that he is one of the best scorers in the NBA right now.

The 2022-23 Kia All-NBA Second Team: ▪️ Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

▪️ Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

▪️ Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

▪️ Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

▪️ Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers pic.twitter.com/OaHfKh5LYC — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 10, 2023

The 2022-23 All-NBA Third Team consists of Sacramento Kings All-Star guard De’Aaron Fox, Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard, Los Angeles Lakers 19-time All-Star LeBron James, New York Knicks All-Star forward Julius Randle and Sacramento Kings big man Domantas Sabonis.

For the 19th time in his career, LeBron James is on the All-NBA list. However, this is just the third time he has made the All-NBA Third Team. Playing in only 55 games due to injury, James averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game in his 20th NBA season. He also became the league’s all-time leading scorer during the regular season, surpassing the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar who held the record for decades.

Two teammates from the Kings in De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis earned their first All-NBA honors after a magical season in Sacramento. Fox took home the league’s first Clutch Player of the Year award and was an All-Star for the first time in his career. Sabonis also earned All-Star honors this season and led the league in rebounding for the first time in his career. The Kings big man led the league in double-doubles as well with 65 total double-doubles in 79 games.

The Trail Blazers did not make the playoffs and had another down year, but Damian Lillard continued to prove that he is one of the best scorers in the league right now after averaging 32.2 points per game during the regular season. Like Donovan Mitchell, Lillard also recorded 71 points in a game this season and his 244 made three-pointers in 58 total games ranked fifth in the league.

After being left off the All-Star roster and All-NBA list a season ago, Julius Randle finds his way back on both lists this season. Randle averaged a career-high 25.1 points per game and receded 40 double-doubles in 77 games, tied for the sixth-most in the league. New York has made the playoffs only twice in the last ten seasons, but in both of those seasons, Randle was an All-Star and All-NBA performer.

The 2022-23 Kia All-NBA Third Team: ▪️ De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings

▪️ LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

▪️ Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

▪️ Julius Randle, New York Knicks

▪️ Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings pic.twitter.com/HLhSlCzszN — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 10, 2023

Other notable players who received consideration in the voting for this year’s All-NBA teams include: Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies), Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks), Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns), Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz), Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers), Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers) and Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat)