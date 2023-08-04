Team USA opened up its training camp for the FIBA World Cup, inviting the Select team to participate alongside them. The USA Select team might be the better option to send to the FIBA World Cup as of right now, as they beat Team USA in back-to-back scrimmages that resulted in some major trolling, reports The Washington Post's Ben Golliver.

“The USA Select team just beat USA's FIBA World Cup team in two consecutive 10-minute scrimmages at Las Vegas training camp.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Trey Murphy and Herb Jones really like that https://t.co/F9upKaQint — Ruthless Pragmatic 📈 (@Boobah_) August 4, 2023

Langston galloway on the graphic can we ever be serious https://t.co/c6E5OiCq7j — J⋆ (@repPrada) August 4, 2023

Canada won bro it’s already over https://t.co/yKzztQMHX4 — Jay (@symeresusd) August 4, 2023

Losing to the Select team in back-to-back scrimmages does not bode well for the chances of success for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup. The tournament field is pretty stacked this year, so it is not a good sign that the A team was not able to beat the B team.

The Team USA and Select team rosters are pretty interesting this year, as none of the top American superstars in the NBA are participating. The highest profile players are probably Anthony Edwards, Jaren Jackson Jr and Brandon Ingram, all guys who have never won an NBA Finals ring and wouldn't be considered in the upper echelon of stars in the NBA.

Still, the USA roster is definitely expected to beat the Select roster that is headlined by Jalen Green and Cade Cunningham. The Select roster has plenty of good players, but they would be on the USA roster if they were considered to be better than any of the guys that will be representing the USA at the FIBA World Cup. Stay tuned to any future updates out of training camp and if the back-to-back losses causes any tension between the two rosters.