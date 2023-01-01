By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

Unranked to start the season, TCU is headed to the National Championship game following the Horned Frogs 51-45 victory over favored Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl.

TCU'S DEFENSE COMES UP CLUTCH 😤 pic.twitter.com/pz6dbOvzIU — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 1, 2023

TCU was led by star quarterback Max Duggan as he led the offense to a number of big plays against Michigan’s highly ranked defense. The victory by the Horned Frogs led to a huge reaction on Twitter as Sonny Dykes’ team withstood the Wolverines’ comeback effort.

TCU IS GOING TO THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 1, 2023

What a hilariously stupid and awesome game. Congrats to TCU. They always belonged. 60 minutes from a Natty. 🐸 — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) January 1, 2023

Duggan completed 14 of 29 passes for 225 yards with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. Duggan also added 57 yards on the ground and add 2 more scores as a runner, and he never lost his poise as the game unfolded.

💪🐸 @TCUFootball takes down Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl to clinch its first-ever spot in the CFP Champ Game pic.twitter.com/QHeTkOpzpx — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 1, 2023

What we just witnessed was the biggest win in program history. We have one more in front of us. #GoFrogspic.twitter.com/vYQEMtCmpa — RIFF RAM (@RiffRamTCU) January 1, 2023

Michigan fell behind 21-6 at halftime, and the deficit grew to 41-22 late in the third quarter on Duggan’s 1-yard scoring run. Michigan followed with two touchdowns that allowed them to climb within three points, but the Horned Frogs were undaunted as Duggan hit Quentin Johnston with a 76-yard TD pass and Griffin Kell added a field goal.

While Michigan would respond with another touchdown when J.J. McCarthy hit Roman Wilson with a 5-yard scoring pass, the Wolverines were unable to complete the comeback.

They were able to force a punt on TCU’s next possession, but it came after a first down and Michigan had less than a minute to go the length of the field. TCU was able to shut Michigan down and the last play included a fumbled snap and never had a chance to succeed.

There was a massive celebration by TCU’s fan base, while Michigan’s supporters were shocked, disappointed and angered by their team’s failure.