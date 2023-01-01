Unranked to start the season, TCU is headed to the National Championship game following the Horned Frogs 51-45 victory over favored Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl.

TCU was led by star quarterback Max Duggan as he led the offense to a number of big plays against Michigan’s highly ranked defense. The victory by the Horned Frogs led to a huge reaction on Twitter as Sonny Dykes’ team withstood the Wolverines’ comeback effort.

Duggan completed 14 of 29 passes for 225 yards with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. Duggan also added 57 yards on the ground and add 2 more scores as a runner, and he never lost his poise as the game unfolded.

Michigan fell behind 21-6 at halftime, and the deficit grew to 41-22 late in the third quarter on Duggan’s 1-yard scoring run. Michigan followed with two touchdowns that allowed them to climb within three points, but the Horned Frogs were undaunted as Duggan hit Quentin Johnston with a 76-yard TD pass and Griffin Kell added a field goal.

While Michigan would respond with another touchdown when J.J. McCarthy hit Roman Wilson with a 5-yard scoring pass, the Wolverines were unable to complete the comeback.

They were able to force a punt on TCU’s next possession, but it came after a first down and Michigan had less than a minute to go the length of the field. TCU was able to shut Michigan down and the last play included a fumbled snap and never had a chance to succeed.

There was a massive celebration by TCU’s fan base, while Michigan’s supporters were shocked, disappointed and angered by their team’s failure.