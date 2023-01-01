By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Year 2022 is ending with a bang for college football, with a pair of CFP Semifinal games happening Saturday night, beginning with a much-hyped about showdown in the Fiesta Bowl down in Glendale between the Michigan Wolverines and the TCU Horned Frogs. While the game didn’t start the way like the slugfest many expected it to be with the Horned Frogs running away early, the fireworks finally were lit in the third quarter in which both teams combine for 44 points to set a new CFP record, per ESPN Stats & Info.

44 points were scored in the 3rd quarter, making it the highest-scoring quarter in CFP history. The previous mark was the 4th quarter of the 2016 championship game (2015 season), when Alabama and Clemson combined for 40 points.

Michigan scored its first touchdown of the 2022 Fiesta Bowl in the third quarter with a Ronnie Bell 34-yard reception. They would reach the end zone two more times before the end of the third period but not before letting TCU score a touchdown, including one off of an interception.

A high-scoring Fiesta Bowl game between Michigan and TCU shouldn’t come as a complete surprise for college football fans who’ve followed these teams throughout the season. Both finished the regular season ranked inside the top 10 in the nation in terms of scoring offense and the top 25 in total offense. Perhaps the surprise was the way the Horned Frogs started the game like a house on fire, with Michigan unable to get its own offense going until later the second half.