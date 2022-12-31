By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Michigan football has had their hands full with the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half of the Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines found themselves down by as many as 18 points at one point, though the team’s lack of offensive success hasn’t been due to a lack of opportunity.

Michigan football has ventured into the red zone a couple of times, but mustered just two first half field goals. One play in particular looms large.

Wolverines quarterback JJ McCarthy heaved a 51-yard pass to wide receiver Roman Wilson, a play that was ruled a touchdown on the field. But the refs overturned the call- and Michigan football promptly fumbled the ball away at the 1-yard line on the ensuing play.

Needless to say, Wolverines fans- and college football Twitter- was outraged about the call. Here are some of the best reactions.

This Michigan football writer sounded off on the “absolutely horrendous” call made by the Fiesta Bowl referees.

The refs need to do their damn job. The touchdown overturn was absolutely horrendous — Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) December 31, 2022

Horrible horrible overturn by replay on Michigan TD…indisputable evidence needed to overturn call on field…there was none…BS meter in the red! — Jim Brandstatter (@jimbrandstatter) December 31, 2022

From there, college football Twitter chimed in, making it clear that many were on the Michigan football side of things when it comes to the overturned touchdown.

I really thought that should have been a touchdown. What a questionable replay. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) December 31, 2022

Others felt that the TCU Horned Frogs football team had some incredible voodoo to benefit from the overturn- and then force a fumble right after.

Perhaps one of the most interesting reactions came from ex-NFL referee Terry McAulay, who seemed to imply that the evidence wasn’t there to make the call that the Fiesta Bowl officials made.

Do you think the right call was made in the Michigan-TCU game?