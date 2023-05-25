Massimo Marchiano is the published author of "Dawkin: A Tall Tale", a sci-fi western novel. When he's not writing about cowboys and aliens, he's watching his favorite Philly Sports team lose (or winning with them himself in his favorite video games).

FIFA 23’s Title Update 13 is out. Similarly to the last update, It comes with more errors that are preventing people from playing the game. FIFA Direct Communication has fortunately come up with as short-term resolution before they release an official fix.

FIFA 23 Errors

Those trying to start the FIFA 23 application have met one of two errors. The first is a “No Secure Boot”, and the second is a “DLC Assets are Damaged” error. Fans have reported the issue to EA Sports via social media. The developers are currently looking into the issue, which is preventing players on all platforms from playing the game.

It’s the second time this month that PS5 players in particular have been affected. Title Update 12 had an issue that prevented players from starting the game unless they had less than 100 friends on their friends list. That issue was fortunately resolved shortly after the issue was discovered.

Additionally, players are now unable to connect to the servers, according to a tweet from FIFA Direct Communication. Currently, they are still working on a solution for this issue.

We are investigating reports of some players being unable to connect to EA Servers and will provide an update in this thread when available. — FIFA Direct Communication (@EAFIFADirect) May 25, 2023

Solutions

For players experiencing an issue with the damaged DLC assets, FIFA Direct Communication has come up with a workaround. First, start the game. If the damaged dlc assets notification pops up, then press “Cancel” and close the app before returning to your console’s homescreen. Then, simply restart the game and it should hopefully work. Some people may have to repeat the process a couple of times before it works.

We're investigating an issue where a message saying DLC assets are damaged can appear. Workaround: Select and confirm the “Cancel” option on the message and restart FIFA 23. This issue has been added to the EASF Tracker Investigating Column.https://t.co/YvGWBQlRW0 — FIFA Direct Communication (@EAFIFADirect) May 24, 2023

Unfortunately, there seems to be no official workaround for the “No Secure Boot Errors” that Windows 11 players are dealing with. We can only hope that a workaround or a complete solution will drop within the coming days.

We're investigating an issue where no Secure Boot message appears on Windows 11 when Secure Boot is off. This issue has been added to the EASF Tracker Investigating Column.https://t.co/tb6Crbc3xW — FIFA Direct Communication (@EAFIFADirect) May 24, 2023

Title Update 13 Notes

It seems that title updates are the culprit for all the new issues that arise. Whether the update actually causes the issues is unknown, but it sure makes a great punching bag for fans. Anyways, here’s what’s new in Title Update 13 for those that are interested. The update is currently available for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S players of the game.

Updates to some kits, ad boards, gloves, boots, balls, star heads, and tifos

Updates to UI elements in UEFA Women’s Champions League matches.

General, audio, and visual adjustments have also been mad.

FIFA 23 will be the last EA Sports video game donning the FIFA logo and title. Future games will now be called EA Sports FC. It’s a shame to see the last FIFA game be ridden with bugs and errors that prevent gamers from playing it, but we’re optimistic the game will be fixed at some point… hopefully.

