New FIFA 23 Update Fixes Major Issue For PS5 Players

A recent FIFA 23 Update has addressed a major issue that would crash the game for PS5 players.

Loading Screen Crashes

FIFA 23’s Title Update #12 went live on May 10th, and players were quick to discover an issue that would prevent PS5 gamers from loading the game. It seems the issue was finally addressed after 24 hours.

The problem only seemed to be occurring for PS5 players. PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC players were fortunately not affected by the problem.

Title Update #12.1 is now available for the PlayStation 5 version of FIFA 23 and addresses a stability issue that could previously occur when launching FIFA 23 while having more than 100 PlayStation friends.

Before Update #12.1, the only workaround this problem was to reduce the PS5 player friend-list under 100 friends. But for players with hundreds or even thousands of friends, this would be quite the task.

I have 1000 friend how can I delete them !!!!

Other resolutions included playing the PS4 version of the game if you have it downloaded there as well. Players who own the PS4 version also have access to the PS5 version. However, not every PS5 player owns, or still owns their old PS4.

Thankfully, the issue was quickly resolved and PS5 players should now be able to boot the game with no problems thanks to the update.

Title Update #12 Notes

FIFA 23’s Title Update #12 launched for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC versions of the game. The following include all the improvements made to the game:

FIFA Ultimate Team

The following issues have been addressed:

Placeholder images would sometimes appear underneath the scoreboard UI in Co-Op Friendlies after scoring a goal.

Some SBC’s would not display the reward preview button.

Pro Clubs x VOLTA FOOTBALL

The following issues have been addressed:

Earned Skill Points sometimes did not display in match lobbies, and would only become available after returning to the Pro Clubs hub.

A specific Shootout FUT Moment would not display the Challenge UI.

When trying to enter Pro Clubs, an issue concerning stability would sometimes occur.

General, Audio, and Visual

The following has been addressed:

Some Kits, tifos, star heads, banners, flags, stadium themes, 2D portraits, and boots have been updated.

Some teams could not be swapped in the UEFA Women’s Champions League Competition in Tournaments.

Multiple Stability Issues addressed.

