Ted Lasso, AFC Richmond make epic debut in FIFA 23

FIFA 23 is set to release in about one week and EA dropped an awesome teaser for the newest installment of their world-popular soccer video game. In an epic reveal, FIFA has announced that Ted Lasso and the AFC Richmond squad will be playable characters in the game. Of course, Ted Lasso was a smashingly successful Apple TV show, and now the beloved characters are reaching new heights with their inclusion in FIFA 23. Coach Lasso, who is played by Jason Sudeikis, took to Twitter to announce the news, and it was wildly well received.

I've got goosebumps. Seein’ my guys in CGI is so weird. Except Roy for some reason. pic.twitter.com/YqPuvw2jHK — Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) September 21, 2022

In a classic Lasso quote, Ted said: “I’ve got goosebumps. Seein’ my guys in CGI is so weird. Except Roy [Kent] for some reason.”

Ted Lasso will be available as a selectable manager in the FIFA 23 Career Mode. Additionally, AFC Richmond will be playable on Career Mode, Kickoff, Online Friendlies, and Online Seasons. EA also stated that “a number of AFC Richmond items including kits, tifos, Manager items, and other content will also be available to unlock across FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) and Pro Clubs where applicable.”

For those looking to play with AFC Richmond in FIFA 23, the team can be found other the “Rest of World” section, rather than under the list of Premier League teams.

In regards to players, it’s confirmed that Roy Kent, Jamie Tartt, Sam Obisanya, and Dani Rojas will all be included in the AFC Richmond squad, and their home stadium of Nelson Road will be a playable ground within the new game as well.