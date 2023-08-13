This year's FIFA Women's World Cup continues to amaze football fans around the world. If the remaining teams continue to maintain these standards, it is likely that this year's Women's World Cup could be better than last year's Men's World Cup in Qatar. Now, the quarter-final between Australia and France attracted the headlines.

Australia survived to fight another day in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup with a hard-fought win against France. The match was goalless for the entire 120 minutes, but the tension reached boiling point during the penalty shootout. It represented the lengthiest shootout in the history of the tournament. In an environment filled with eager expectations, the two teams clashed, generating an intensely competitive confrontation that extended to the brink of frayed nerves.

With every penalty taking place, you can almost sense that one team at the end would be over the moon and the other would be devastated. France's Selma Bacha kickstarted the shootout, yet her faltering shot ensured Australia's initial advantage. This set the tone for the Aussies as France found themselves on the back foot throughout. Caitlin Foord seized the opening and skillfully found the net, granting the Matildas an initial lead. Amidst fleeting moments of uncertainty, both teams showcased impressive composure in the face of intense pressure.

As both sets of fans could hardly watch, Cortnee Vine's calming influence shone as she confidently approached the penalty spot, confirming Australia's triumph with an accurate conversion. The conclusive scoreline of 7-6, favoring Australia, was etched into the annals of history, securing their inaugural place in the FIFA Women's World Cup semifinals.