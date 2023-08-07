Donald Trump has sounded off on the United States women national soccer team after their surprising loss to Sweden in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup.

The USWNT are the most successful team in FIFA World Cup history by a significant margin, having won it four times, including the last two. But after an indifferent Group Stage in which they won one and drew two of their games, their journey at the 2023 edition of the event is over after they lost on penalties to Sweden.

Evidently, that hasn't pleased Donald Trump. The former president of the United States of America took to social media to express his displeasure, equating the alleged “wokeness” of the team with their failure during the tirade.

lmao this is so deranged pic.twitter.com/Sg5BO8YTrL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 6, 2023

In the post, Donald Trump claimed: “The “shocking and totally unexpected” loss by the U.S. Women's Soccer Team to Sweden is fully emblematic of what is happening to the our once great Nation under Crooked Joe Biden. Many of our players were openly hostile to America – No other country behaved in such a manner, or even close. WOKE EQUALS FAILURE. Nice shot Megan, the USA is going to Hell!!! MAGA”

Megan Rapinoe, who Donald Trump referenced in his post, missed a shot during the penalty shootout which ultimately proved to be decisive as the USA went down 5-4. She has in the past knelt during the national anthem, a move for which Trump has made crystal clear his disdain. Last year, Megan Rapinoe was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Joe Biden.