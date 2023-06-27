It's not a Final Fantasy game without an Ultima Weapon. But that begs the question: Is it even worth it to craft it in Final Fantasy 16?

About the Ultima Weapon

The Ultima Weapon is the strongest weapon in the entire game, with Damage 700 and Stagger 700, making it almost twice as powerful as the regular Gotterdammerung.

How to get the Ultima Weapon

Getting the Ultima Weapon isn't easy and it's actually a very arduous task – typical for a Final Fantasy game. To start, the weapon can only be obtained in Final Fantasy Mode – the New Game + mode that gets unlocked after beating the game once. Then, players will have to go through most of the game until they reach at least Main Quest 59, “Like Father, Like Daughter,” at which point all steps of the 4-part Blacksmith Blues sidequest would already be available, which is necessary to complete to get the Ultima Weapon's main ingredient: Ragnarok.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The other two ingredients of the Ultima Weapon are the “Utterance of Creation” and “Everdark Reforged,” and the “Gotterdammerung Reforged.” You obtain the Gotterdammerung Reforged the same way you get the original Gotterdammerung from your first run, except you'll be able to craft a much stronger weapon that has Damage 625 and Stagger 625. The Everdark Reforged, likewise, is a stronger version of the Everdark you could craft in your first run.

Is it worth it to craft the Ultima Weapon

Crafting the Ultima Weapon can be considered by Completionists to be the capstone achievement in Final Fantasy 16, even if there isn't an achievement attached to crafting it. Obtaining it is as optional as it is as rewarding to get. With it, you'd feel like a god slicing through enemies, and you can even bring it with you again on your next New Game + run, slashing through small goblins with a god-like weapon. The satisfaction of getting to do that is worth it, even if it meant going through hell just to get the resources needed to craft the weapon. I mean, you're already playing New Game +, anyway, so you're already so close to reaching it. Why not finish the job and claim the strongest weapon in the game for yourself?

For more on Final Fantasy 16 news and guides, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.