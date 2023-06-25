Final Fantasy Mode is a new difficulty level that players can take after they finish the game once, either through Story Focused or Action Focused Mode, doesn't matter. What can fans expect after the game's 40-hour journey when they start the Final Fantasy 16 New Game +, Final Fantasy Mode?

What to expect from FF16's NG+ Final Fantasy Mode?

FF16's New Game + is called Final Fantasy Mode, and in this mode, players will be able to experience a lot more challenging game, with much stronger and more plentiful enemies. The level cap will also be raised to Level 100, new enemies appear in new areas, and a couple of new features.

Final Fantasy Mode is definitely FF16's hard mode that becomes available as soon as players complete the game. It starts off after the fall of the Phoenix Gate, so players will be dropped right into the middle of the story. All abilities and gear from the first playthrough will be retained, so make sure to farm for the best gear in your first run before attempting New Game +.

Finally, to help players take on the challenge of Final Fantasy 16's New Game + Mode, players gain access to two new weapon features:

The ability to combine together multiple copies of the same weapon for a stronger version of the weapon.

The ability to craft the Ultima Weapon.

To craft the Ultima Weapon, players will need Ragnarok, an Utterance of Creation, and three Ultima Weapon Crafting Materials. This is the most powerful weapon in the game and is the pinnacle of the completionist fantasy for FF16. Getting this will turn the game into a cakewalk, even at New Game +, allowing you to go through the final sections of the game with ease, especially since Ultima Weapon slashes through enemies just like how a knife slices into butter.

