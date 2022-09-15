Dance, sing, and tap to the beat while exploring and fighting monsters. Keep reading to learn more about Theatrhythm Final Bar Line, its release date, gameplay, and story.

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line Release Date: February 16, 2023

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line will release on February 16, 2023, on the Nintendo Switch and Playstation 4. There are three versions of the game available for pre-order, which we will discuss later.

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line gameplay

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line is a rhythm action game. Celebrating 35 years of Final Fantasy music, this game contains 385 tracks from the Final Fantasy franchise. The Digital Deluxe Edition will contain 27 additional songs and Season Pass 1. If you want to include Season Passes 2 and 3, you can buy the Premium Digital Deluxe Edition instead. As a rhythm game, the main gameplay of this game requires the player to click buttons once they reach a certain point on the screen. This is done to the beat of the song, so players must keep their ears sharp in this game.

When playing, players must create a party of over 104 Final Fantasy characters from all of the Fire Fantasy games. Ever wanted to see Y’shtola and Cloud at one party? It’s possible in this game. Afterward, the player chooses a game to play through, From Final Fantasy I to Final Fantasy XV and everything in between. The party will explore the field, fight monsters, and even relive key moments from the selected Final Fantasy game. All of this is done as the rhythm game is ongoing, so you better make sure to hit those notes.

Theatrhythm will also include a multiplayer mode. Multiplayer comes in the form of Pair Style or Online Multi Battle. In Pair Style, two players can share the same screen and play the game together. They will need to help each other out to clear stages. On the other hand, Online Multi Battle, as the name implies, has the players fighting to get the highest score. While playing in this mode, the player can hinder the other players by sending out distractions, like blocking the notes or turning off the tap sounds.

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line story

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line does not have a story of its own. Most of the story will come from players reliving their experiences in the Final Fantasy games. For example in the trailer, hearing Who Brings Shadow and Triumph reminded me of my time playing through Final Fantasy XIV Stormblood and Shadowbringers. Final Fantasy fans will be able to watch scenes and moments from their favorite Final Fantasy games without the pressure of grinding.

