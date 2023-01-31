A few weeks before its release date,a demo for Theatrhythm Final Bar Line will be coming out on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

First off, let’s start with when the demo will come out. The demo comes out on January 31, 2023, at 9:00 PM PST. It will be available on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. The demo is free to download and try out. Not only that, but if you decide to buy the game, your progress from the demo will carry over. This lets you see if you’ll like the game before committing to buy it.

The player will have access to 30 songs from six Final Fantasy Games. Each of these songs falls into one of three categories. Battle Music Stages (BMS) has the players defeating waves of enemies in time to the beat. Field Music Stages (FMS) has players journeying through the landscape with relaxing music in the background. Finally, the Event Music Stages (EMS) will have the players play aginst the backdrop of iconic scenes from the series.

Here are the 30 songs that will be coming to the demo, as well as which category they belong in.

Final Fantasy II The Rebel Army (BMS) Battle 1 (BMS) Town (FMS) Main Theme (FMS)

Final Fantasy V Main Theme of Final Fantasy V (BMS) Four Hearts (FMS) Battle 1 (BMS) Battle 2 (BMS) Mambo de Chocobo (FMS) Harvest (FMS)

Final Fantasy VII Opening – Bombing Mission (BMS) Let the Battles Begin! (BMS) Fight On! (BMS) The Chase (FMS) Main Theme of Final Fantasy VII (FMS)

Final Fantasy XIII Defiers of Fate (BMS) Saber’s Edge (BMS) Blinded by Light (BMS) March of the Dreadnoughts (FMS) Desperate Struggle (BMS)

Final Fantasy XIV Hard to Miss (BMS) On Westerly Winds (FMS) The Land Breathes (BMS) Serenity (FMS) Torn from the Heavens (BMS) To the Sun (FMS) Nemesis (BMS)

Final Fantasy XV Stand Your Ground (BMS) The Fight Is On! (BMS) APOCALYPSIS NOCTIS (Uncovered Trailer) (BMS)



Thirty songs may not seem like much, but it’s still quite a lot of songs to play. Plus, the game will come out in around two weeks, so if you find the songs lacking you can just buy the full game. Either way, if you like rhythm games and Final Fantasy, you will definitely like this game.

That's all the information we have about the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch demo of Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line.