YouTube star Markiplier got famous by playing the Five Nights at Freddy's games. However, he didn't appear in the new film due to scheduling conflicts. His role was recently revealed.

YouTuber-turned-security guard

MatPat (The Film Theorists on YouTube) shared Markiplier's original in the Five Nights at Freddy's movie. He was originally set to play the security guard that is killed at the beginning of the film.

Many expected Markiplier to still show up. He made it known that he wasn't going to be in the film, but cameos are meant to be kept secret. Perhaps he was just keeping it under wraps. As it turned out, the YouTube star didn't appear in the film at all. Given the film's success at the box office already, expect more installments in the series. One would hope that the filmmakers can find the time for a role for Markiplier.

Five Nights at Freddy's is the first-ever film adaptation of the popular video game series. Emma Tammi directed the film based on a script she co-wrote with Scott Cawthon and Seth Cuddeback. Josh Hutcherson stars as a security guard who takes a job at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. Little does he know that the family entertainment center features animatronics that come to life at night.

Blumhouse produced the film and Universal Pictures distributed it. The FNaF film came out in theaters and on Peacock this past weekend, dethroning Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour atop the box office charts.

Five Nights at Freddy's is in theaters and on Peacock now.