Given that YouTube star Markiplier rose to fam from playing the Five Nights at Freddy's games, it'd seem like a no-brainer he'd be in the film. However, that wasn't the case.

Warning: Light spoilers for Five Nights at Freddy's ahead

During a recent livestream on his YouTube channel titled “Fazbear Nights,” Markiplier revealed that scheduling conflicts prevented him from being in the movie (around the 9:00 minute mark).

“It was supposed to happen,” the YouTube star revealed. “There was a time it was supposed ot occur, and unfortunately the Five Nights at Freddy's movie and my movie, Iron Lung, were being filmed at the exact same time. It was nothing more than it just so happening to be a conflict of schedule.”

He continued, “Now despite that, I was trying to make it work because I was supposed to be out there for two days and I was supposed to film with them and I was supposed to be in the movie, but unfortunately, it was one of those things where I needed every second that I had to make my movie what it needed to be.

“And unfortunately, even though the timing was like maybe going to line up, I had to make a call because I wouldn't expect them to compromise the quality of their project for me, and just in the same way… I would hope that they wouldn't expect me to compromise the project of my movie for them. So it was one of those situations where the schedule was there but it just didn't line up,” he concluded.

The upcoming Five Nights at Freddy's is a film adaptation of the popular video game series. Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, Kat Conner Sterling, and Matthew Lillard star in the film. Markiplier was one of the many YouTube content creators that played the game. It's a shame he wasn't in it, but you'd have to imagine that the door will always be open in future installments.

Five Nights at Freddy's will be released in theaters and on Peacock on October 27.