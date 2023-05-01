Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

Things can change a lot in a year, and after going from one of the top teams in the NHL to missing the postseason in 2022-23, the Calgary Flames have fired coach Darryl Sutter, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

“Hearing that Darryl Sutter has been let go as Flames head coach,” LeBrun tweeted on Monday. “Flames will owe him his two year extension which kicks in next season. Pays him around $4M a year.”

It’s a bold move for the Flames to axe the 64-year-old considering he will cost around $8 million against the books over the next two seasons, but it truly was a brutal campaign in Calgary after losing Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk last offseason.

Sutter took over as the bench boss during the 2020-21 campaign and helped the team to one of the best seasons in franchise history the next season, finishing with 111 points and a Pacific Division title. After losing to the Edmonton Oilers in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the wheels started to fall off in Alberta.

The offseason was marred by the losses of Gaudreau in free agency to Columbus and Tkachuk, who was traded to the Florida Panthers after making it clear he had no desire to re-sign with the team long-term.

Calgary failed to make the playoffs after finishing the regular season with a 37-28-17 record in 2022-23, unable to recreate the magic that took them within three games of the Western Conference Final last year.

“After starting 5-1, Calgary went on to drop seven straight and struggled to get out of first gear for much of the season,” wrote TSN on Monday. “The Flames winning six of eight from late March into early April gave the club a sliver of postseason hope, but back-to-back losses to the Vancouver Canucks late in the season and the Predators on the final Monday officially sealed their fate.”

Darryl Sutter finishes his second stint in Calgary with a combined 102-63-28 record. The Alberta native won two Stanley Cups as the head coach of the Los Angeles Kings in 2012 and 2014.