The Philadelphia Phillies have made one of the biggest splashes of MLB free agency already. They brought back designated hitter Kyle Schwarber on a five-year, $150 million deal. And now, they are bringing in a low-price gamble that could pay off in a big way. The Phillies have signed Adolis Garcia to a one-year, $10 million contract, per Francys Romero.

“BREAKING: Cuban OF Adolis García and the Philadelphia Phillies are finalizing a one-year, $10 million contract, pending a physical, per sources, Romero reported.

Garcia was the 2023 ALCS MVP with the Texas Rangers in what was his career highlight. After winning that World Series, Texas has missed the playoffs in consecutive seasons. In an effort to change things up, Texas non-tendered Garcia and catcher Jonah Heim. Now, Garcia heads to a Phillies team with playoff expectations.

Garcia had a great 2023 regular season, with a 4.5 bWAR and an .836 OPS. In the seven-game ALCS against the Houston Astros, he put up ten hits, knocked in 15 RBI, hit five homers, and compiled a ridiculous 1.293 OPS. While he has not recreated that magic since, he had a decent season last year, with 19 homers and 75 RBI.

This move points to a trade of Nick Castellanos coming soon for the Phillies. Garcia is not a centerfielder, meaning he cannot fill the hole left by Harrison Bader. Castellanos has $20 million left on the last year of his contract. Saving that $10 million without giving up any future flexibility would be huge for the Phillies. But someone has to take Castellanos, which may not be easy to do.

The Phillies were in desperate need of a shakeup after another disastrous ending in the NLDS. While Garcia may not move the needle now, it is the kind of move that can pay off in October. What else is coming for the Phillies before spring training?