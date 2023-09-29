Despite being the daughter of legendary U2 singer Bono, Eve Hewson makes a name for herself in Flora and Son. The Irish actress has been a fixture of Apple TV+ programming, starring in Bad Sisters, and has finally given a career-defining performance.

Flora and Son review

This happens in Flora and Son — a musical drama. Sounds ironic, right? The daughter of Bono sings her heart out as a single mother attempting to learn the guitar. But music aside, Hewson gives one of the most honest performances of the year.

The titular character, played by Hewson, is a single mother in Dublin. She lives in a small apartment with her teenage son, Max (Orén Kinlan), who's on his last straw with the law. Flora had her son at 17 with a musician, Ian (Jack Reynor), whose band was “on the same billing as Snow Patrol,” which is why she hooked up with him, to be clear.

Flora's disconnect with her son is evident. She spends her nights clubbing while Max hangs out with the “cool kids.” In an attempt to build some connection and keep him out of trouble, Flora fixes up a beaten-up guitar for him. However, he rejects the gift, and that leaves Flora with a guitar.

Upon seeing Laci Kaye Booth's performance of “Love of My Life” on American Idol, she's inspired. After sifting through the “rock bottom for failed musicians” (a.k.a. teaching guitar lessons YouTube), she comes across a Los Angeles-based musician, Jeff (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), a guitarist with an earnest twinkle in his eye — not to mention they only cost $20.

But the two share a bond — one that, despite being 6,000 miles apart, gives the other someone who understands them. Director John Carney portrays this as Jeff will often crossover into Flora's reality. It's a simple, yet effective technique, and Hewson and Gordon-Levitt share chemistry. We've all had those special people we stay up way past our bedtime with on the phone. Despite a brisk 97-minute runtime, that bond is solidified.

And perhaps the fact that we recently went through a global pandemic where most communication occurred on Zoom helps drive this point home. The relationship between Flora and Jeff could be seen as parasocial by some. But then again, I think that the film is attempting to convey that each of them is the other's outlet.

Yet they don't get a perfect ending. Flora and Son isn't afraid to shed light on certain realities. First being that Flora isn't a perfect mom. Despite her best efforts to play the victim card, many see right through it. That's not to say she was dealt a fair hand, but sometimes you're dealt an unfair hand.

Channeling her inner Bono

“Everyday the dreamers die, to see what's on the other side,” Bono once sang. This line is taken from “In God's Country,” a track off of The Joshua Tree — an album that oftentimes described a struggle Flora faces. Lots of the lyrics that Bono wrote and sang are about America being this land of open opportunity. “Where the Streets Have No Name” could be interpreted as being about Heaven, or America being an open canvas for opportunity.

For Flora, she has Jeff, a man with many broken dreams. Jeff represents the thing that many musicians and artists face: failure. Similarly to Flora, Jeff wasn't a great father, and music was the thing that nearly tore his family apart. After a particular lesson that lasts through the night, Flora is determined to go to Los Angeles. She could finally, after 14 years of being tied down by her son, escape Dublin. In almost tragic fashion, something happens that prevents this. Some just aren't meant to leave. Flora's hopes and dreams are quickly dashed, which makes Flora and Son all the more heart-wrenching to watch.

Especially given that Flora faces multiple forks in the road. As The Clash once said, “Should I Stay or Should I Go?” — this mantra also carries over to her relationship with her son. Every mother loves their son, but after Max is constantly being taken into the police station, when is it time to cut the cord? There's a powerful scene toward the end where Hewson stares at Kinlan as he sits in court. The torn look on her face portrays everything you need to know — she's debating over whether to leave him or not. You ultimately learn her decision, but the film keeps you awaiting.

Similarly, Flora's ex, Ian, is also a failure. While he doesn't maintain himself quite as well as Jeff, he's an equally tragic figure. As he likes to point out, he once was in a band on the same bill as Snow Patrol. He's still a bass player — now in a wedding band — who tries to squeeze every bit of the limelight that he can onto himself. At least Jeff will accept that he has failed — Ian still tries to act like he's on the level of a Bono or Snow Patrol.

But for as much as this film is about failure, it's also about belonging. Flora and Song is a lesson in learning to not give up on your dreams. However, those dreams may look different than you picture. And sometimes, all you need to do is find out where you belong. All of the characters in Flora and Son are eager to belong, whether it's with the right friend group or the world at large.

John Carney's quick-witted script is enhanced by the performances. From the snarky delivery of Hewson's quips to the sad look in Gordon-Levitt's eye, the Flora and Son casts brings it home. It's especially great to see in the case of Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Considering his last real role was in Pinocchio as the voice of Jiminy Cricket, it was needed for him to remind the public that he can, in fact, act.

The film is about Flora first (as the title of Flora and Son would suggest) and everything else second. That remains true for its story. Again, a 97-minute runtime only allots so much time for subplots, but Max's teenage struggles are merely an afterthought in the film. He's pursuing a young girl who hardly pays him any mind. Maybe it's not the most important thing to show, but he makes a whole music video for her (which we see the production of), but never see her response.

There are also some original songs written for Flora and Son. Thank goodness the film is good because the songs are a mixed bag. Granted, some aren't meant to be taken seriously — i.e. Max's creations — but the film ends on a euphoric performance of a song Flora wrote with the help of Max, Ian, and Jeff, “High Life.”

I realize that the headline reads that Eve Hewson sings her own song. And she does. However, whether it's due to the mix or something else, “High Life's” chorus is borderline dreadful (bear in mind, not only is Bono her father, but Inhaler frontman Eli Hewson is Eve Hewson's brother). The rest of the song, even the impromptu bass solo, is really catchy.

Should you stream Flora and Son?

Flora and Son is one of the most heartfelt films of the year — a true crowdpleaser. It puts Joseph Gordon-Levitt back on the map and tells a really touching story. A short runtime hinders the film from truly covering all bases, but the chemistry between Hewson and Gordon-Levitt carry the film.

Jeff points out in the film that we all know English, but we can't write like Shakespeare and that you could know a thousand chords without being able to write a song. You could argue that Eve Hewson had all of the tools in place to become a star, but Flora and Son continues to show her pave her own way into the industry outside of her father's name.

She may not have Bono's vocal register, but she sings her own song in Flora and Son.

Grade: B+

Flora and Son is in select theaters and streaming on Apple TV+ now.