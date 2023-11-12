Florida A&M dominated Lincoln (California) in a 28-0 tune-up game as they prepare themselves for the Florida Classic against Bethune-Cookman.

Florida A&M dominated Lincoln (California) Oaklanders 28-0 on Saturday afternoon. This game served as a tune-up for Florida A&M before their highly-anticipated face-off against Bethune-Cookman University in the Florida Classic.

Florida A&M dominated the game against Lincoln (CA), outgaining them 236-171. They had a significant advantage on the ground, with a 141-32 yardage difference. Florida A&M also won the turnover battle, intercepting two passes and finishing with a 2-1 advantage.

TJ Goodwin led the passing attack for Lincoln (CA), completing 14 of 27 attempts for 139 yards with two interceptions. For the Rattlers, Isaiah Major led the team with eight tackles.

FAMU wasted no time in taking control of the game, scoring the first touchdown with 16 seconds left in the first quarter, setting the tone for the rest of the game. Building on their early lead, the Rattlers continued to dominate, extending their advantage to 21-0 early in the second quarter.

The third quarter saw Florida A&M score another touchdown with just 1:02 seconds left, bringing the score to 28-0.

With this victory, Florida A&M improved their season record to an impressive 9-1, while the Lincoln (California) Oaklanders experienced a disappointing season, finishing with a record of 0-11.

On the defensive front, Deco Wilson led the charge for Florida A&M, making five tackles, securing one interception, and even contributing a defensive touchdown. James Ash made a crucial interception, while Johnny Chaney Jr. delivered a stellar performance with four tackles, 1.0 TFL (tackle for loss), and one sack.

Florida A&M's strong defensive presence was evident throughout the game, effectively limiting the Oaklanders' offensive capabilities. The Rattlers held Lincoln to only 171 total yards. The Rattlers allowed only 32 rushing and 139 passing yards. Florida A&M's defense showcased their prowess by intercepting two passes and breaking up two others.

The game also highlighted Florida A&M's ability to capitalize on turnovers, as they forced two turnovers and converted them into 14 valuable points.

Florida A&M next matchup is their rivalry game against Bethune-Cookman in the Florida Classic. The game kicks off at 3:30 PM EST.