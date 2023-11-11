Edward Waters University president Dr. A. Zachary Faison Jr. poses a bold question to Florida A&M as the Rattlers gear up to face Lincoln.

Edward Waters University president Dr. A. Zachary Faison Jr. took to Twitter/X this morning to pose an interesting question to Florida A&M ahead of their Week 11 matchup against Lincoln (California). Faison believes that the Rattlers should include the Tigers in their future list of Division II opponents.

Faison posted, “Not sure what the details were that occasioned today's game for @FAMU_FB versus a winless @NCAADII opponent out of Oakland, CA but as a friendly reminder to our friends in Tallahassee the State of Florida's only @NCAA Division II HBCU resides in Jacksonville at @EWU_Athletics! The ties between our two institutions RUN DEEP and are inextricably linked! As such, if @FAMUAthletics is seeking to schedule DII's in the future why not take a hard look at Florida's FIRST HBCU that competes in your former @TheSIAC conference. As standard bearers of HBCU culture throughout our state a potential match-up between @FAMU_1887 and @ewctigers would be an outstanding showcase and experience for both of our fanbases, stakeholders, and supporters! @LRobinsonFAMU let's make this happen for the culture!”

Dr. Faison presents an interesting point. Lincoln (California) has played four HBCUs this season (Texas Southern, Southern, Tennessee State & Florida A&M) and is currently winless on the season. Vaughn Wilson of HBCU Gameday reported that the Rattlers were resting starting quarterback Jeremy Moussa ahead of their rivalry matchup against Bethune-Cookman in the Florida Classic on November 18th. The Rattlers will start redshirt sophomore Junior Muratovic in his place.

Edward Waters would be an interesting late-season challenge for a championship contender. Edward Waters finished the season with a 6-4 record (5-3 in SIAC).

They secured headline victories over Tuskegee University and Albany State amid a five-game winning streak that was snapped by Allen University in the AME Classic. The Tigers had an explosive offense led by senior quarterback Jyron Russell, who averaged 276 passing yards a game.

Only time will tell if Florida A&M will take up Dr. Faison on his offer to schedule the Tigers on their schedule but, in the case that they do, it would be an interesting contest and a great acknowledgment of HBCU excellence in Florida.