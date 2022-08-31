Florida A&M football star swept up in shocking eligibility scandal

A shocking eligibility scandal has swept over the Florida A&M football program, as 26 players were ruled ineligible to play in this past Saturday’s season-opener vs. North Carolina. The Rattlers played the game anyway, despite being without a large chunk of their roster- including star player Isaiah Land- and lost 56-24.

Those players took matters into their own hands on Monday, signing a strongly worded letter aimed at calling the school out for their shortcomings. New details emerged about Land, who was allegedly wronged by Florida A&M in shocking fashion. ESPN’s Pete Thamel has the details.

Update: Noted attorney Tom Mars tells ESPN he has signed documentation that FAMU star Isaiah Land, the best defensive player in the FCS last year, was advised to take the wrong number of courses this summer. That led to his ineligibility and eventual four-game NCAA suspension.1/2 https://t.co/jDtHicdjmn — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 30, 2022

Per Thamel, attorney Tom Mars says he has “signed documentation” showing that Florida A&M football star Isaiah Land was advised to take the wrong courses by the school, resulting in his lack of eligibility and four-game suspension levied by the NCAA.

If these allegations are true, then the scandal goes far deeper into the workings of the school than many could have imagined.

On Sunday, Rattlers head coach Willie Simmons detailed some of the university’s shortcomings, such as having only one academic advisor, or the fact that the school’s financial aid officer is juggling that role and that of a compliance officer at the same time.

Florida A&M football players then echoed some of those concerns in their letter. Financial aid has failed to arrive on time, there has been inadequate staffing in academic support and there has even been a lack of access to summer classes.

But advising athletes like Isaiah Land to take the wrong courses? That’s the kind of scandal that makes the school- and the NCAA- look very bad.

Land is planning on filing an appeal to restore his eligibility.