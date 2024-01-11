Despite the 11-4 record, the losses haven't been flattering for FAU.

When it comes to the Florida Atlantic basketball team, this season has had a different feeling than the fever dream it was last year. Currently, the team is still at a solid 11-4, but the loss total already matches what it was last season when they won 35 total games.

The tides have changed for the Owls after going on a miraculous run in the NCAA basketball national tournament where they were one shot away from playing for the national title against the University of Connecticut. While they were perceived as a “Cinderella” team back then, they are taken seriously now and receive top effort from every program.

The FAU basketball program has been up and down the rankings this season as the team has been on an emotional rollercoaster so far at No. 24 when before they were top 10. Despite having some phenomenal wins like against top five ranked team in Arizona in Las Vegas, the three of four losses have all been against teams that are inferior to them in Bryant, FGCU, and Charlotte, based on roster, coaching, and success.

Dusty May says FAU is getting “everybody's best shot”

Florida Atlantic basketball head coach Dusty May talks about the losses and said he understands now what Kentucky head coach said about how it's the opponents “Super Bowl” when they face them according to Jeff Goodman of The Messenger. It's now happening with FAU where when the aforementioned teams beat them, the students charge the court and celebrate like they won a title. Just a few years ago, the Owls weren't on the map at all.

“It takes special guys to play at Kentucky,” May said. “Every game, all year, you’re getting everyone’s best shot.”

May is starting to understand now that their names are circled on the calendar of every team they face, which could be more of a praise of how the head coach has turned around this program. The Illinois native said that the team has to match the intensity of the hungry teams they are against.

“I think we’re realizing that now,” May said. “And we have to match everyone’s intensity.”

Because of the Final Four run May led the team on, FAU and May agreed to a 10-year contract extension. Besides senior Michael Forrest graduating, most of the team has returned that led to the immense success last season with the likes of Alijah Martin, Johnell Davis, Vladislav Goldin, and more back with the program.

May talks what's changed this season for the Owls

However, while most of the stars have produced well, the aforementioned names have been inconsistent. May said to the Messenger that on the defensive end, they haven't been “feisty” as they once were.

“We haven’t been as feisty defensively,” May says. “We’ve been getting beat on 50-50 balls and getting outrebounded, and that’s not our identity. We’ve got to get back to being a really good defensive team and playing hard on that end all the time.”

When May was asked about the schedule to start the season with tough opponents and tourneys like Arizona, Illinois, the ESPN tourney in Orlando, and the Field of 68 Tip-Off, he doesn't regret it at all. He mentioned to the Messenger how “he never dreamed of being able to land” these type of opportunities for FAU.

“Not at all,” May says. “That’s what gives us a chance. Without them, we’re talking about having to win three games in three days in March.”

Up next for the Owls is a road conference game against the Tulane Green Wave Thursday night as they look to bounce back after the loss to Charlotte. They are currently 11-4 overall on the season, 1-1 in the conference, which puts them sixth in the conference while being ranked No. 24 in the country.