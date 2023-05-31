Florida Atlantic basketball is getting both of its leading scorers from last season back as junior guards Johnell Davis and Alijah Martin are withdrawing their names from the NBA Draft and returning to FAU, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

The two best players from FAU’s Final Four run are set to run it back for head coach Dusty May and the Owls. Expectations are sure to be higher this season, especially now with the return of Davis and Martin.

Both guards had almost identical numbers last season with Davis getting the slight edge over Martin. They both averaged 13 points and 5 rebounds per game.

Their scoring numbers improved in the NCAA tournament with both of them averaging 15 points per game. Martin scored a game-high 26 points in FAU’s heartbreaking buzzer-beater loss to San Diego State in the Final Four.

The pair had a combined nine workouts with NBA teams according to Wojnarowski, but decided that another year in college was their best course of action.

Florida Atlantic turned a ton of heads with its run last season, finishing the year with a remarkable 35-4 record. May signed a 10-year contract extension after leading the Owls to its first tournament win and then some.

FAU will face tougher competition next season as the school moves to the American Athletic Conference. With the return of their top scorers from a year ago, May and the Owls have to feel better about their standing in the conference, especially considering they’ll have a massive target on their backs.