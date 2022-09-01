The 2021 season was a big disappointment for the Florida Gators, and now they will look to get back on track under new head coach Billy Napier. That quest begins with a showdown at The Swamp against the No. 7 Utah Utes. It’s time to make some bold Florida predictions as they face Utah to begin the 2022 college football season.

After starting 2021 ranked No. 13, Florida ended the season under .500 with a 6-7 record (2-6 SEC) and unranked. The Gators ended up firing head coach Dan Mullen and brought in Napier. In four seasons as a college head coach, Napier has a record of 40-12, including 27-5 in conference play. Although it was in a weaker Sun Belt Conference with the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, the numbers are nevertheless impressive.

The Napier era will start on Saturday with this big challenge against a top-10 Utah team. Here are three bold predictions for the Florida Gators’ 2022 college football season opener versus Utah.

3. Florida’s defense will have its ups and downs

Last season, the Gators allowed 26.8 points per game, ranking them near the bottom of the SEC.

The team’s main linebacker, Mohamoud Diabate, coincidentally transferred to Utah. He led the position group with 89 total tackles, with 34 of them being solo. Other key defensive players are also gone, which could reveal some problems, especially early in the season and versus stronger opponents.

On a brighter note, Ventrell Miller returns after he suffered a torn biceps last year. The team also brought back its second-leading tackler in Trey Dean. The safety had 88 tackles last year, and third-leading tackler Rashad Torrence also returns. Torrence also led the team with three interceptions.

Due to the losses and return of injured players, the Gators likely still need some time to reorganize their defense. Because of that, facing a team like the Utes could reveal some of the unit’s issues. Fans should expect some missed tackles by Florida defenders and big gains from Utah in the first half. Then, after a locker room talk during halftime, the veteran defenders will step up and make a big difference in the game.

The first half should be high scoring for the Utes, perhaps even opening a comfortable advantage, but they will be limited by the Gators’ defense to under 14 points in the second half.

2. Anthony Richardson will finish with more than 350 all-purpose yards

Projected as a first-round pick in 2023, Anthony Richardson had his moments as a backup in 2021. Appearing in six games off the bench, he completed 33 of his 57 pass attempts for 529 yards. He had six touchdowns but also five interceptions. His biggest impact came on the ground, rushing for 401 yards on 51 attempts while scoring three times.

With 2021 starter Emory Jones transferring to Arizona State, Richardson will finally have his chance to shine for Florida football. Napier named him as the new starting quarterback, and his campaign starts against Utah. By being such a dual-threat weapon, Richardson instantly becomes a game-changer for the Gators.

Since it is his first collegiate start, he might have some nerves, especially early in the game. Because of that, he might miss some easier passes. All of that might result in more rush attempts for him, which could help with his confidence.

With the potential use of his legs, Richardson has a good chance of finishing with more than 350 all-purpose yards. Utah’s uncertainty of how the Florida’s offense will work can open multiple possibilities.

1. Playing at home will make a difference for Florida football

Even though Utah is the clear favorite for the game, especially with the preseason rankings, fans should not count the Gators out. One thing in particular can make a big difference: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

In 2021, the team only lost one game at home. In Week 3, the then-No. 11 Gators almost pulled out the upset over the then-No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide. Although Florida lost 31-29, the team showed the force it has at home.

Historically, playing in Gainesville is an X-factor for the Gators. The program has won their last 32 home openers, the longest active streak in college football. It shows how dominant Florida football is at home, and there is a chance the streak continues on Saturday.

The game will also represent the highest-ranked opponent the Gators will face at home in a season opener since 1969, when the team faced the No. 7 Houston Cougars. Because of that, The Swamp should be crowded for the start of the Napier era.

As much of a difference that Utah might have in terms of talent, the Utes will still need to face the pressure of the Florida football fans. If history plays a role in the season opener, expect a closer game than people are predicting.