LSU football increased the star power of its 2026 college football recruiting class Thursday. The Tigers launched their epic day landing five-star tackle Lamar Brown. They pulled in one more recruiting win — beating out Miami for an edge rusher talent.

This time 6-foot-1, 240-pound defender DeAnthony Lafayette is on board for LSU. Lafayette revealed his decision to join the Tigers to Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals. The Orlando, Florida native spurned an in-state opportunity from the Hurricanes. He also turns down LSU's Southeastern Conference rival Oklahoma.

“100% Locked In, Geaux Tigers,” Lafayette told Fawcett.

Lafayette stars for Lake Nona High. He landed 27 total offers including from Florida, Boston College and Georgia Tech. Lafayette emerged as a top 50 state of Florida talent — ranking No. 42 overall by 247Sports.

Now he adds to a growing '26 class threatening to crack the top five.

LSU bolstering trenches on recruiting trail 

LSU Tigers running back Josh Williams (18) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Baylor Bears at NRG Stadium. The Tigers defeat the Bears 44-31.
© Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Head coach Brian Kelly has helped turn his attention to both lines to build out the remaining '26 class.

Trenton Henderson started the trench movement for LSU. The five-star chose the Tigers two days before the Fourth of July. Henderson became the first summer move to enhance the pass rush moving forward in Baton Rouge.

Lafayette comes in to eventually take pressure off Henderson. Andrew Ivins of 247Sports sees a lot of Los Angeles Rams rookie Josaiah Stewart in watching Lafayette perform.

“Violent and compact edge defender with jarring production on Friday nights that can rush, crush and close,” became the first sentence in Ivins' prospect evaluation.

Like Stewart, Lafayette is on the smaller side height wise. Ivins, though, wrote how Lafayette brings rare long arms for a undersized pass rusher. He brings heavy handed power in countering blockers from there.

The Florida talent is fresh off piling 17.5 sacks as a junior. He also delivered 40 quarterback hits per MaxPreps.

LSU ranks No. 7 by 247Sports in team recruiting rankings while coming in at ninth by On3/Rivals.

