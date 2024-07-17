The 2024 season is a crucial one for the Florida football team. The Gators are traditionally one of the best teams in the SEC, but it hasn't been like that in recent years. Last season, Florida failed to qualify for a bowl game as they only won five games. If that happens again, head coach Billy Napier is going to be in some trouble. This is a big year for the Gators, and it's an unfortunate season for them to have one of the toughest schedules that the sport has ever seen.

Florida football plays eight teams that are expected to be ranked inside the top-25 to start the season:

Miami, Aug 31

Texas A&M, Sept 14

at Tennessee, Oct 12

Georgia (Jacksonville), Nov 2

at Texas, Nov 9

LSU, Nov 16

Ole Miss, Nov 23

at Florida State, Nov 30

The other four games that the Gators have are home against Samford, at Mississippi State, home against UCF and home against Kentucky. There could end up being more than eight ranked teams on that schedule, but no matter what, it is going to be an absolute gauntlet. Winning six games and getting to a bowl game would be a difficult task for most teams in the country. The Gators aren't expected to be great next year, so it will be a major challenge getting to the postseason.

Billy Napier obviously has a lot of work to do to get his team ready for this brutal schedule. One thing that he's doing is making sure that his guys have the right mentality going in.

“Great thing about our schedule, we don't take it on as individuals, but as a team,” Napier said, according to a post from Brett McMurphy. “I tell the team, ignore the noise & don't believe the hype.”

That is the right mentality to have. Florida is trying to drown out the noise.

Billy Napier and Florida football have to be ready right out of the gate

At the very least, a tune up game would be nice for Florida to have with this schedule, but nope. They will be immediately tested in front of their home crown against rival Miami. The Gators and Hurricanes don't like each other, and Napier knows that his team has to start the season strong with a win in that one.

“It's important we finish strong,” Napier said, according to a post from Brett McMurphy. “It starts right there in the Swamp (against Miami), our kind of weather.”

Like Billy Napier said, finishing strong is important, but a loss in week one is as deflating as it gets. He understands how important that game is, especially with it being a rivalry.

Miami is in a similar spot as Florida heading into the season, except they have a much easier schedule playing in the ACC. Both of these teams are historically great programs, but we haven't seen anything from either of them in awhile. It's a big season for both head coaches as their seats are starting to get mighty toasty, and the last thing either of them need is a loss to a rival to start the season. Unfortunately, one of them will face that reality.

Week one is going to be a lot of fun for one team, and it's going to be a nightmare for the other.