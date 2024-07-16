The Florida football program is preparing for a bounceback 2023-24 season with its revamped roster. The Gators added a key transfer portal addition with former Colorado football cornerback Cormani McClain. Rumors spread that the program dismissed McClain from the team before the season's start. However, assistant coach Will Harris dispelled McClain's exit.

Harris went on social media and delivered a blunt message:

“Not true!!!” Harris wrote on X.

In addition to Harris, McClain's agent, Hector Rivas, provided reassurance that the talented CB will remain with the team.

“Information being circulated about Cormani McClain is 100% false. He is on the team and doing well. Social media is crazy,” Rivas wrote on X.

Cormani McClain transferred to Florida after spending one season with the Colorado football program. He comes off a season with 13 tackles and two passes defended. McClain gradually received more playing time as the season progressed. He started the Buffaloes' final three 2023 regular-season games and earned high praise from head coach Deion Sanders for his change in mindset down the stretch, as noted by On3.

“He’s been a lot more focused,” Sanders said. “A lot more understanding of the expectation and what we want from him — that we’ve challenged him tremendously all year long. He stood up to the task over the last, probably, week and a half… I’m really, really proud of Cormani. I really am.”

McClain had a number of schools reach out to him when he entered the transfer portal. Yet, he decided to return to his home state and play with the Gators. Fans can rest easier knowing that rumors of his departure appear to be myths.

Cormani McClain's journey to the Florida football program

Gators Online’s Nick de la Torre provided insight into McClain's decision to join the Gators when the CB decided to look for a new football home.

“I think Cormani McClain, everyone wanted him,” de la Torre told On3, referring to McClain’s high school recruitment. “The allure of McClain being a defensive back like Cormani McClain and playing for, in my opinion, probably the best defensive back to ever play football in Deion Sanders ultimately won out over Miami and over Florida.”

McClain played for a high-level football program with Colorado and Sanders, but he desired something more.

“He’s a kid who’s very close to his mom, he’s from Orlando, and I think when you get out to Colorado, they don’t really have a culture. Deion’s a first-time Division I head coach, they’re building a culture,” de la Torre added. “You get out there and there’s not really direction, you’re far away from home, all of a sudden there’s this really cold white stuff falling from the sky in November. You’re like what is this? I think it’s a culture shock.”

The Gators eagerly accept McClain's services as they look to climb the conference standings. Florida finished the 2023 season with a 5-7 record, which placed them near the bottom of the SEC. With a revitalized roster and key returning pieces, the Gators look to have an improved showing in 2024.