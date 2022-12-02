Published December 2, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Thanks to Jon Kitna, his son and suspended Florida Gators quarterback Jalen Kitna, was granted bail by a Florida judge Thursday. The Florida football player was arrested Wednesday for possession of child porn, leading to his appearance on Thursday in a Florida court together with his father, who played in the NFL for 14 seasons.

Jon Kitna repeatedly gave his assurance in court that he and his wife would be keeping a close eye on Jalen and that the couple would strictly abide by the rules and regulations if their son got released from custody, per TMZ Sports.

“The former Dallas Cowboys signal-caller’s testimony apparently helped his son … as the judge ultimately set the younger Kitna’s bond at $80,000. In making the ruling, the judge ordered that Jalen must not use the Internet and must not have unsupervised contact with minors.”

Jalen Kitna, who has appeared in four games this season for Florida football, has been charged with multiple counts of child exploitation material and of possession of child pornography. Florida football immediately took action after learning of Kitna’s arrest, suspending the signal-caller indefinitely. Considering the gravity of the charges, Florida football can take a step further and drop Kitna from the team.

Jalen Kitna is the backup to Anthony Richardson this season for Florida football, and there is virtually zero chance he gets to play in whatever bowl game the Gators would get invited to play. The second-year quarterback has a total of 181 passing yards and a touchdown with zero interceptions on 10 of 14 completions in 2022.