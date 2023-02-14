Life coaching football in the SEC is as hard as it gets, and Florida head coach Billy Napier is finding that out in a hurry.

Even with the tough environment, Napier should be able to have an extended opportunity to turn things around at the program, right?

Apparently, things aren’t guaranteed just because a contract is in place, and according to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg (via 247 Sports), Billy Napier is already on the “hot seat.”

Per Rittenberg: “Napier would really need things to go wrong to not reach Year 3 in Gainesville. He inherited a messy situation, but Florida continues to fall behind Georgia, winner of the past two national championships. The Gators’ other main rival, Tennessee, is finally winning big again behind a high-flying offense that Florida fans would love. Napier is signed through 2027, and his success is tied to athletic director Scott Stricklin, who likely won’t be able to hire a third football coach at UF.”

While it seems striking Napier would be on shaky ground after one season, such is the life in a conference that has the vast majority of national titles in the last two decades. Having said that, one of the quickest ways to be in the hot seat is to lose and not be at the same status as your rivals.

As Rittenberg pointed out, Georgia is the two-time national champions, and Tennessee has risen up to become a threat. With these two teams being Florida’s chief enemies, any person in Napier’s position would feel some heat, no matter how short the tenure has been.

The one thing in Napier’s favor is he’s on fertile recruiting ground, and a turnaround can happen quickly with a few breaks. Apparently, he’ll need that if he wants to stay employed with the Gators.