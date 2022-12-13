By Jonathan Alfano · 4 min read

The college football regular season has concluded, and now most teams are looking towards the offseason. Recruiting and coaching changes are very important on their own, and are the foundation of building a program. However, nothing can transform a team as quickly and radically as the transfer portal can. One team that should be very active in the transfer portal is the Florida Gators. Florida football had some great moments this season, most notably upsetting then-No. 7 Utah in the season opener. However, the Gators had a rough season overall, marred by losses to bitter rivals Tennessee, Georgia, and Florida State.

In just a few short weeks since the end of the regular season, Florida has seen a massive roster overhaul. A total of 17 Gators have entered the transfer portal already, the second-most of any team in the country. Add on the fact that other players have already declared for the NFL Draft, including star quarterback Anthony Richardson, and the Gators will look very different next season.

MOST PLAYERS IN THE PORTAL

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 Here’s an updated look at notable programs with the most scholarship athletes currently in the Transfer Portal. 🕘Updated 12/12 8:30am EST pic.twitter.com/8Ff64crtWX — Double BB (@BBsBigHouse1) December 12, 2022

In order to make up for those losses, Florida football will have to be a big player in the transfer portal. With that said, here are a few players the Gators should target in the transfer portal.

3. Elijah Jeudy

In terms of production at the collegiate level, Elijah Jeudy has done next to nothing. The Texas A&M defensive lineman has appeared in just four games over two seasons, recording just a single tackle. So, what is causing him to generate such intense hype?

The reason for that hype is his outstanding potential, which he showed coming out of high school. The Philadelphia native was a consensus four-star recruit in the class of 2021, and a top-15 edge rusher in the country. 247Sports scouts even compared him to Dallas Cowboys star Demarcus Lawrence before he played a college snap.

Unfortunately, Jeudy did not get much of a chance at Texas A&M and has now decided to take his talents elsewhere. Florida could use a strong edge rusher, as the Gators had just 21 sacks all season. If Jeudy lives up to his potential, then he could become the sack artist the Gators have been looking for.

2. Kyle Morlock

Another position that Florida football struggled to get consistent production out of this season is tight end. Florida’s top tight end this season was Keon Zipperer, who had just 13 catches for 177 yards and one touchdown. No other tight end even surpassed the 100-yard mark this season.

Kyle Morlock, a tight end at Division II Shorter University, could be the answer to Florida’s tight end woes. The sophomore stands at 6-foot-7 and 250 pounds, making him a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses. He has proven that in his three seasons at Shorter, recording 57 catches for 890 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Morlock’s great size could also make him a valuable blocker in the rushing game. The Gators have serious question marks at quarterback next season, but whoever lines up under center would love to have a tight end like Morlock to throw to.

1. Grayson McCall

As previously mentioned, Florida’s biggest question heading into 2023 is who will be the starting quarterback. Anthony Richardson is off to the NFL, and backup Jalen Kitna is out of the program following his recent arrest. Ohio State transfer Jack Miller will get a chance to prove himself in the Las Vegas Bowl against Oregon State on Saturday, but the Gators will still likely look to the portal to address their quarterback concerns.

Several quarterbacks have been linked to Florida, including Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders and Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman, who isn’t even in the portal yet. However, Coastal Carolina’s Grayson McCall may be a great under-the-radar option. McCall may not be as flashy as the other quarterbacks, but he could be special on the big stage.

Coastal Carolina has been one of the best Group of Five teams in the country in recent years, and McCall is a huge reason why. Over the last three seasons, the junior has thrown for nearly 8,000 yards and 77 touchdowns, all while throwing just eight interceptions. He isn’t much of a runner, but he can still scramble when he needs to as he has 16 rushing touchdowns in his career.

Grayson McCall has thrown eight interceptions in his college career. He’s thrown 780 passes. If your FBS program — Florida included — isn’t at least contacting him, it’s doing this all wrong. — Alligator Army (@AlligatorArmy) December 12, 2022

In fact, Florida football may already be targeting the Coastal Carolina QB. The Gators reportedly have the best odds to land McCall, with Liberty, which hired Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell this offseason, Auburn, and Notre Dame close behind.

While losing Richardson will hurt, McCall could be a star in Gainesville. Billy Napier needs to do everything he can to make sure McCall is a Gator.